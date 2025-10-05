Oklahoma QB Michael Hawkins Jr. Showed 'Great Things' in First 2025 Start
NORMAN — Michael Hawkins Jr. notched his second-career win at Oklahoma in his first start of 2025.
He got the ball in place of John Mateer on Saturday against the Kent State Golden Flashes and he was able to display his development after an offseason working with new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.
Hawkins completed 14-of-24 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns and carried the ball nine times for 33 yards and a score in the No. 5-ranked Sooners’ 44-0 win.
“He has been stellar,” Arbuckle said of how Hawkins handled the past two weeks. “He's been an awesome teammate, and he really stepped in and commanded the role. And I think you saw a lot of that today, too. So just a testament to that kid, testament to his process, testament to how he has worked and how he's put himself in position to be successful.”
Hawkins was pleased with the outing, too.
"It was a great win as a whole,” he said. “Just being able to get out there again with those guys, develop the relationships and continue to develop those. But, it was a great win as a whole, just moving the ball and getting great looks."
The sophomore did have to shake off a slow start.
He went 2-for-4 on his first two drives, including a pair of overthrows to Keontez Lewis and Ivan Carreon.
Both drives resulted in points, but Hawkins was clearly amped up to start the game.
He started to settle in on the Sooners’ third offensive possesion.
Hawkins helped move the offense 74 yards down the field on nine plays, and he pieced together a run of nine-straight completions.
“I didn't think the moment was too big for him at all,” Arbuckle said. “And I think that goes back to a lot of things that happened last year with him. He kind of got some of those, probably, jitters out of the way.
“… For the most part, he was really good with his feet and his eyes. I think there's a few throws on film that he's gonna wish that he had back. But for the most part, other than a few things that come to mind, I mean, he was really pretty clean today.”
Hawkins connected with Isaiah Sategna for a pair of scores, including a deep ball as he was getting tackled for the first touchdown of the game.
He did struggle in the second half — Hawkins closed the game by completing three of his last nine passes — but Saturday’s performance is something to build on.
“It's great having Coach Arbuckle and Coach (John Kuceyeski) there to develop me even more,” said Hawkins, “but I was just getting the rhythm going with the guys and just getting some confidence going into this Texas week."
Attention will now turn to Mateer’s status for next week’s Red River Rivalry.
Regardless of who is pulling the strings for the Sooners, Brent Venables has full confidence in both of his quarterbacks.
“Mike did a lot of great things,” Venables said. “… He has some experience playing in there last year. Really, my mindset is no different than it was going into today.
“Again, we need to play well in the areas we are in control, taking care of the ball. Making layups when they’re there… But I feel great about Mike.”