Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Shows Off His Unique Arm Strength With Incredible Throw

Sooners QB posted a video on Twitter today showing what he can - and teasing that he might do it in a game.
It's a well known fact that Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has a massively powerful arm.

But Monday on Twitter, Rattler gave an example of just how powerful with a wild throw during workouts in Arizona -- and even teased that Sooner fans might be seeing such a someday soon.

With OU starting preseason training camp this week, Rattler is entering his second season as the Sooners' starting quarterback under Lincoln Riley. His first season went well -- a 9-2 record, 3,031 passing yards, 28 touchdowns -- but this year promises to be even better since this time he had a full offseason, including spring football practice.

Rattler has been widely projected to be the frontrunner for the 2021 Heisman Trophy and has been forecast as the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft.

