Oklahoma RB Coach DeMarco Murray Still Learning, But Has Made Great Strides

DeMarco Murray is heading into just his fourth season as a college football coach, but suddenly he’s a veteran on the Oklahoma staff.

Following his rookie season at Arizona in 2019, Murray reflected on his first two seasons in Norman during Wednesday’s press conference.

“It's been fun,” said Murray. “Going on my fourth year coaching and it's been great. Obviously being around really good people from the previous staff to this staff, and so that's what helps me.”

Murray was able to learn as a coach in prolific offenses the last few seasons, and can continue to gain knowledge from new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

OU’s career leader in all-purpose yards and touchdowns-turned-coach was one of a handful of coaches to stay on staff after the major coaching shakeup.

Since joining the Sooners’ staff, Murray has helped OU find plenty of success in the backfield. In Murray’s second year, Rhamondre Stevenson had a sensational second half of the season in 2020, which led him to get pickes in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Stevenson went on to have a solid rookie season for the Patriots, rushing for 606 yards and five touchdowns. This April, Murray’s resumè will be boosted yet again, as Kennedy Brooks is a likely mid-round selection.

Murray also found plenty of success on the recruiting trail this past season. OU landed elite prospects Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes, who are both looking for immediate playing time.

While Murray has learned a lot in his first two years of coaching the Sooners, new additions to the coaching staff bring more to soak in. With veteran newcomers Todd Bates and Ted Roof, Murray added to an already impressive coaching tree.

“Those guys have had a lot of success in their coaching careers,” said Murray. “They've been a lot of a lot of different places, and they bring a different side of the mindset and the emotional side of things to the game and to our players. It's eye opening.”

Murray noted the impact Bates has had on him in such a short time and coaching the opposite side of the ball.

“He's an extremely great motivator and he doesn't miss a thing,” Murray said. “Really, just to learn not only from the recruiting aspect, but also from the game of football and just in life.”

While he could be in line for an expanded role a few years down the line, Murray has a great chance to continue learning from the veteran coaches on staff.

With what looks to be a talented backfield in 2022 and beyond, Murray and the Sooners’ ground game should be on the rise.