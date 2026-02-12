Oklahoma RBs Coach DeMarco Murray to Accept NFL Job, per Report

After a few years coaching at the collegiate career, DeMarco Murray is reportedly headed back to the NFL — this time, as a coach.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to hire Murray, OU’s running backs coach since 2020, to the same position, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Sources: The #Chiefs are hiring former NFL RB and current Oklahoma RBs coach DeMarco Murray as their RBs coach on Andy Reid’s staff.



Murray has been coaching on the college level since 2019 and now makes the jump to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/wytgW1nstm — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 12, 2026

Long before his coaching days, Murray was a star running back for the Sooners.

In 50 games over four seasons at OU, Murray rushed for 3,685 yards and 50 touchdowns while also logging 13 touchdown receptions. Murray earned First Team All-Big 12 honors during his sophomore and senior seasons.

Murray segued his stellar college career into a successful stint in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Murray with a third-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Murray spent the first four years of his professional career in Dallas before playing with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans later on. He made the Pro Bowl three times and earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2014.

Murray retired from the NFL in 2018, and one year later, he joined the coaching ranks. His first coaching gig was at Arizona, where he served as the running backs coach for only one season.

In 2020, Murray joined Lincoln Riley’s staff at Oklahoma as the Sooners’ running backs coach. Murray stayed on board when Riley departed in favor of USC and OU hired Brent Venables as his replacement.

Oklahoma led the Big 12 in rushing in 2022, Venables’ first season, and averaged 219.4 yards on the ground per game. The Sooners’ run game was similarly effective in 2023, helping the team average 41.7 points and 507 total yards per contest.

More recently, though, the Sooners have struggled to maintain consistency on the ground.

Oklahoma finished 11th out of the SEC’s 16 members in rushing in 2024, averaging just 155 yards per game. The Sooners were even worse on the ground in 2025, as they mustered only 118 rushing yards per game.

Murray joins a Kansas City franchise that has become a modern dynasty.

The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls since 2019 with quarterback Patrick Mahomes II winning NFL MVP twice. Kansas City, though, missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 this year.

The Chiefs fired running backs coach Todd Pinkston in January after the team finished in the bottom 10 in rushing yards per game.

With Murray reportedly on his way out, the Sooners will immediately begin the search for his replacement.

Murray is the third assistant coach to depart from OU after the 2025 season. The Sooners parted ways with tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley in January before cornerbacks coach Jay Valai accepted the same role with the Buffalo Bills a couple weeks later.