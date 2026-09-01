Oklahoma 'Ready' to Show Off a 'Completely Different' Rushing Attack Against UTEP

NORMAN — Friday’s opener represents Oklahoma’s first chance to show off its new-look rushing attack.

Brent Venables laid down the gauntlet to his offense over the offseason. He wants to see improvement on the ground from a unit that ranked 113th nationally, averaging 118.5 yards per game.

After eight months of hype, the Sooners are ready to prove they’ve made real progress.

“It's not talk at all,” sophomore offensive lineman Ryan Fodje said on Sunday. “We are going to run the ball this year and that is a fact.”

The Sooners brought in new personnel — including experienced right tackle E’Marion Harris and three new tight ends — to help the unit impose their will on opposing defenses.

“We've got a lot of new schemes. A lot of everything going in,” Fodje said. “It's awesome. I can't wait. I can't wait.”

There was plenty of excitement about the progress when the Sooners closed down spring football, and new tight end Hayden Hansen believes the unit picked up where they left off throughout the fall.

“It’s a beautiful thing, man. I know I touched on it in the spring. It continued in fall camp. Just the pure aggression in the running game,” Hansen said. “I take a lot of pride in that. I knew walking in these doors, that’s a big reason I was brought here. Obviously, game-to-game is going to be different, but we know 12 personnel, 13 personnel, 11 personnel, whatever number’s called, we’re ready to go out there and pound the rock.”

Quarterback John Mateer will be under center more often, and OU enters the year with a running back rotation led by veteran Xavier Robinson, Colorado State transfer Lloyd Avant and 235-pound freshman Jonathan Hatton Jr.

Five offensive linemen from last year’s group return, too, who will pair with Harris and freshman Noah Best to form the spine of Bill Bedenbaugh’s unit up front.

“The key is playing-together experience. You can’t beat that,” Hansen said. “Especially with E (Harris) coming in from Arkansas, we’ve really hit it off. Our chemistry is top-notch. Communication’s been really good. I kind of have a feel for what he sees. He can play really fast. That really ignites the run game. (Michael) Fasusi obviously is just a freak. I love playing with that guy. … Brings the energy all the time. We all feed off of him.”

Oklahoma’s defense has noticed the improvements made by the offensive line on the practice field, too.

“I’m right there in the action, and I can feel it,” OU defensive tackle David Stone said. “Like, I feel the difference in the pad level of the O-line, the way they come off the ball and they come downhill. I’m like, ‘OK, this is completely different.’ I can feel the thump of the guys and how they move together and make combo blocks, climb to the next level.”

Simply running over UTEP won’t mean it’s mission accomplished for the offense, but Friday’s opener against UTEP represents a key first step for the Sooners.

“I’m ready for it. We're going to get after them,” Fodje said. “They're a good team. They have good players. You have to respect the opponent, you know what I'm saying, but it's going to be fun playing someone else.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.