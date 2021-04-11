Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: Trio of OU wide receiver commits shoot up latest rankings

2022 verbal commits Luther Burden, Talyn Shettron and Jordon Hudson were all risers in the most recent recruiting ranking reshuffle

As spring football is in full swing across the country, the recruiting camp circuit is heating up.

With more eyeballs on the 2022 prospects, recruiting rankings are getting reordered, and stars are being handed out.

A few of the early risers this spring include Oklahoma’s current 2022 verbal commitments.

OU’s trio of wide receivers all climbed up the latest 247 Sports rankings, as the Sooners look to continue their recent trend of restocking the wide receiver room with class after class of elite prospects.

St. Louis, MO, 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden rose seven spots in the most recent 247 Sports composite rankings, and is now the No. 10-ranked player in the entire country. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound pass catcher hopes to be the next great receiver produced by Lincoln Riley, Dennis Simmons and Cale Gundy at OU.

Edmond Santa Fe product Tayln Shettron was a massive riser, as the 4-star jumped from No. 135 to No. 58 in the most recent rankings release. The Oklahoma preps star wowed last month at the Under Armour All-American camp stop in Dallas, TX, consistently torching defensive backs across his limited action at the camp.

Talyn Shettron Ryan Chapman / AllSooners.com

Jordan Hudson also shot up the rankings, moving from 180 to No. 108, ensuring that the Sooner trio of wide receivers would all be ranked in the top 14 at the position. The Garland, TX, native has racked up 2,078 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in his past two seasons.

OU running back commit Raleek Brown held steady as well, jumping up three spots from No. 50 to No. 47, and is still rated as the third best running back in the 2022 class.

A pair of Alex Grinch’s top defensive line targets remained in the top 25 nationally as well.

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy checked in at No. 16 in the rankings, as the 5-star defensive tackle from Lakeland, FL, is judged as the third best defensive tackle in the 2022 class. Duncanville, TX, star Omari Abor slid a little bit, still remaining the No. 23-ranked prospect and the second best defensive end in the country. The 6-4, 240-pound defensive lineman helped Duncanville to a runner up finish in Texas Class 6A D-I.

Turning the page to 2023, Riley’s top priority at quarterback debuted as the No. 2-overall player in the Rivals100.

Malachi Nelson, the signal caller from Los Alamitos, CA, beat out Arch Manning to be rated the top quarterback in 2023. Nelson’s teammate and fellow OU offer, Makai Lemon, was ranked the No. 46-overall player as well.

A pair of OU targets sit just about Lemon in the Rivals100, as Bixby, OK, tight end Luke Hasz was labeled the No. 42-rated player in the country, and De Soto, TX, wide receiver Johntay Cook was hot on his heels, clocking in at No. 44.

Johntay Cook John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Jalen Hale, who the OU coaching staff pointed Shettron and 2022 commit Jason Llewellyn in the direction of to help recruit during camp season, debuted as the No. 8-ranked player in the 2023 Rivals100. The 6-3, 175-pound Longview, TX, product caught 39 passes for 699 yards and 10 touchdowns last year for Longview High School, catching the eyes of coaching staffs across the country.

Recruiting rankings are always fluid, but things on the trail are starting to feel a bit more normal this spring as evaluators finally get out and watch the prospects in person again throughout the summer.