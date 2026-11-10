Oklahoma's Backup WRs 'Capable of Playing Winning Football,' per Brent Venables

NORMAN — In Jason Witten’s first game as Oklahoma’s interim offensive coordinator, he called on a pair of under-the-radar receivers to play key roles.

Former walk-on Jacob Jordan finished with the second-most receiving yards — 36 — for OU in its 23-7 win over No. 24 Florida on Saturday. Parker Livingstone, a wideout who has been quiet since transferring in from Texas, also logged a handful of notable grabs, as he finished with 26 yards on three receptions.

“I think there's a body of work over the last several months that Coach Witten recognized and made it a point to make sure that you get players involved,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “Getting more guys involved was very purposeful for us.”

Jordan was a bright spot on Oklahoma’s middling offense in 2024, as he notched 234 yards and a touchdown during his true freshman season. The junior wide receiver, though, saw a smaller role in Year 2, finishing 2025 with only 43 receiving yards. Prior to the Florida game, he had only caught five passes for 38 yards in 2026.

Livingstone, on the other hand, was a highly touted transfer after the 2025 season. He was one of Texas’ more reliable weapons a year ago and ultimately ended up in Norman after the Longhorns decided to pursue and ultimately land transfer portal grand prize Cam Coleman.

The third-year wide receiver had registered only 51 yards on six catches before his more productive outing on Saturday.

Neither Jordan nor Livingstone have put much on tape in 2026. But after those two helped the Sooners move the ball down the field against the Gators, they could see more opportunities going forward.

“I think they showed that, ‘Hey, they’re capable of playing winning football and executing,’ Venables said. “How does that help us? I think it creates good momentum going into yesterday’s first practice of the week and what the new game plan is and things of that nature.”

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Against Florida, Jordan and Livingstone didn’t overshadow guys like Rocky Beers and Isaiah Sategna, who have been the Sooners’ most reliable offensive players.

Beers logged a team-high 72 yards on four catches. The Gators held Sategna to only 34 yards, but the speedy wide receiver caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, which helped the Sooners essentially seal their win.

Those two aren’t going anywhere. They have been the most trustworthy offensive pieces and will be called upon regularly in OU’s final three-regular season.

But Venables is pleased with the other targets — like Jordan and Livingstone — who he believes can make OU’s offense more cohesive.

“The more guys that are capable of helping us win, the better we’re going to be,” Venables said. “To be able to reward them with not only some game reps but to be able to make them targets and get them involved is a huge boost, without question.”

Oklahoma will host Ole Miss on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 3:15 p.m.

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