Oklahoma's PFF Grades Following Its Triumphant First Road Trip to Gainesville

Oklahoma's first trip to The Swamp was one to remember.

The week's headlines dealt with Ben Arbuckle's firing and the elevation of tight ends coach Jason Witten to offensive coordinator. Witten will enjoy another week's worth of headlines thanks to helping make OU's first trip to Gainesville memorable.

Both sides of the ball complemented each other as well as could have been expected — and then some. A historic drive on offense was followed up by timely stops and turnovers by the defense.

Thanks to the effort in all phases, Oklahoma is 5-4 (3-3) with back-to-back home games to look forward to.

Offense

John Mateer handled himself well considering the criticism he dealt with during the week. Per Pro Football Focus, Mateer finished with an 87.4 rating on all 77 offensive snaps. He led the team in the overall grade.

After a week where he was the lowest graded player on the team, Michael Fasusi bounced back strong and finished with a 77.6 grade on all 77 offensive snaps. He was fourth on the offense and seventh on th team overall.

Jacob Jordan played a pivotal role on third down. His four catches were tied with three others for most on the team. Jordan finished with an 85.7 grade on 19 snaps.

Here are the PFF grades and snap counts for the Oklahoma offense.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

John Mateer, QB (87.4 rating on 77 snaps)

Jacob Jordan, WR (85.7, 19)

Rocky Beers, TE (82.0, 51)

Michael Fasusi, LT (77.6, 77)

Noah Best, LG (64.1, 77)

Jack Van Dorselaer, TE (63.9, 14)

Lloyd Avant, RB (63.4, 30)

Jake Maikkula, C (63.4, 77)

Hayden Hansen, TE (61.2, 44)

Isaiah Sategna III, WR (62.0, 74)

Heath Ozaeta, RG (61.1, 77)

Xavier Robinson, RB (60.1, 2)

Peyton Joseph, RG (59.3, 2)

E'Marion Harris, RT (59.2, 77)

Jonathan Hatton Jr., RB (58.5, 18)

Parker Livingstone, WR (57.4, 53)

Elijah Thomas, WR (56.5, 10)

Manny Choice, WR (54.8, 33)

Tory Blaylock, RB (51.8, 28)

Ivan Carreon, WR (51.4, 6)

Defense

A week after having their tails handed to them, the defense bounced back strong. The unit held Florida to one of their lowest offensive outputs in total yardage in recent years.

Danny Okoye was a force and helped set the tone early. He played 24 snaps and was second on the defense. with an 83.6 overall grade.

Courtland Guillory had one of the more impactful plays of the game when he intercepted the Gators in the endzone to deny the home team a touchdown and the lead. Guillory finished with a 69.0 grade on 49 snaps.

Here are the PFF grades and snap counts for the Oklahoma defense.

Danny Saili, DT (85.2 rating on 5 snaps)

Danny Okoye, DE (83.6, 24)

Peyton Bowen, FS (74.5, 33)

Courtland Guillory, CB (69.0, 49)

Reggie Powers, FS (68.0, 45)

Eli Bowen, CB (67.4, 40 )

Omarion Robinson, FS (67.0, 16)

Kip Lewis, LB (67.0, 49)

Michael Boganowski, FS (66.7, 39)

Taylor Wein, DE (66.5, 33)

Jake Kreul, DE (65.4, 24)

Trystan Haynes, CB (65.4, 9)

Owen Heinecke, LB (65.0, 49)

Niko Jandreau, DB (64.3, 10)

Adepoju Adebawore, DE (62.6, 21)

Jeremiah Newcombe, DB (62.0, 4)

Jayden Jackson, DT (61.6, 30)

Markel Ford, FS (60.0, 1)

Kenny Ozawalu, DE (59.7, 2)

Bishop Thomas, DT (59.1, 8)

David Stone, DT (54.9, 39)

Trent Wilson, DT (52.6, 9)

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