Oklahoma’s Cole Sullivan Isn’t Acting Like a Newcomer in the Locker Room

TAMPA BAY — Perhaps you had other pressing matters during the offseason, but the Oklahoma Sooners did get an extra season for linebacker Owen Heinecke.

That's great for the Sooners' returning talent pool. Heinecke proved to be a phenomenal player in his first real season of play in 2025.

But OU also brought in a talented linebacker from Michigan in Cole Sullivan. When Sullivan transferred to Oklahoma, Heinecke’s 2026 outlook was leaning toward the pros, making the move all the more significant. Fast‑forward to SEC Media Days and the Sooners now have both Heinecke and Sullivan, raising the question of what Sullivan’s role will be.

Brent Venables isn't worried about it. The fifth-year head coach has been pleasantly surprised with Sullivan's acclimation to OU.

Oklahoma linebacker Cole Sullivan | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

"He’s become a leader, which is not an easy thing to do as a new player," Venables said at SEC Media Days. "How do you establish yourself? It’s got to happen naturally and organically.

"If you’re going to do it right and hit the target. He’s done it through spending a lot of time investing in the film room and with the players."

Even someone with no experience playing college football can understand the difficulty of asserting yourself in a new environment. Freshmen and incoming transfers aren't supposed to be leaders right off the bat.

Sullivan, apparently, doesn't adhere to those rules. He's even gained the respect from the established veterans.

Oklahoma linebacker Cole Sullivan before a snap during one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

"He’s earned great respect from guys in the locker room. Owen and Kip (Lewis) are as good an influence on helping Cole become a really good player for us as there is anybody. There’s a selflessness to it too. We’re going to need all those guys," Venables said.

Sullivan's emergence as a leader bodes well for his emergence as a player. Venables' playbook is often referred to with complexity, a learning curve. Despite Sullivan's talent and production with the Wolverines, it wasn't a guarantee that he would hit the ground running as a day-one starter.

Without Heinecke, Sullivan needed to develop quickly. With Heinecke, Sullivan is afforded precious time to adapt.

But even still, Sullivan may just be good at his job. Central casting for the role of linebacker in a Venables' system. His ability to win the hearts and minds of the locker room speaks to this.

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