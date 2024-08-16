Oklahoma's Dynamic Duo of Freshman RBs Are 'Hitting the Thing Full Speed'
NORMAN — It’s still early — very early for some — but all indications are that Oklahoma’s two freshman running backs are having a good showing in preseason training camp.
Xavier Robinson and Taylor Tatum have been practicing, getting plenty of reps in drills and have even gotten rotational work in the scrimmages.
And their talent speaks for itself.
“They've been doing great — better than what I did my freshman year, I know that,” said returning starter Gavin Sawchuk. “They've been doing great. They've been taking on a lot of the hard coaching from DeMarco (Murray). Some of the leaders, like Jovante (Barnes) and me, are stepping up and trying to teach them what we can.
“They've been hitting the thing full speed.”
In some aspects, Robinson might be slightly ahead because of his participation in spring practice — actually, he was one of seven rookies who practiced last December for the Alamo Bowl. At 6-foot and 222 pounds, he’s a mature, physical presence who runs the football with power and authority.
But Tatum, who arrived in June, might be ahead in other areas, such as picking up the various nuances of the OU passing game.
“Taylor has adds a unique passing level to our game,” quarterback Jackson Arnold said. “ ... He's definitely a really good option for this year.”
Robinson is a 3-star recruit from Carl Albert High School in nearby Midwest City, where he helped the Titans dominate Class 5A and win back-to-back state championships in 2022 and 2023. He was the MaxPreps Oklahoma High School Player of the Year both years, rushing for 1,789 yards and 34 touchdowns (7.8 yards per carry) as a junior and 2,598 yards and 39 touchdowns (9.4 average) as a senior.
He chose OU over Iowa State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and others.
“Really excited about Xavier Robinson,” Venables said in April. “Back-to-back state champions there at Carl Albert. Love the environment that he’s coming from. It’s a winning, tough-minded environment. It’s about accountability and discipline. They get the most out of their guys.“
Tatum was a consensus 4-star recruit out of Longview, TX, where he was ranked the No. 1 running back in the nation by 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN (On3 ranked him No. 2 nationally). He was selected to play in the All-American Bowl after setting the Longview career record with 53 rushing TDs. He was also a MaxPreps All-American after rushing for 1,463 yards and totaling 23 touchdowns as a senior and 1,840 yards and 36 total TDs as a junior.
He picked OU over Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and others. Also a baseball prospect, Tatum came to Norman because of the Sooners’ success on the diamond as well.
“Again, another fist bump to coach (Skip) Johnson and the (baseball) staff for all of their help in facilitating the recruitment,” Venables said on National Signing Day.
“I think the world of him,” Arnold said. “ ... I think he’s going to be big for us this season too.”
“He can take the top off the defense,” Venables said on signing day. “He’s a home run hitter at running back. His power, speed, his instincts, just very reminiscent of some other great backs that we’ve had from East Texas. And some of the skillset, he’s got great size and power."
Sawchuk and others have been impressed so far by Tatum’s natural athletic abilities and football instincts.
“Yeah, he's a great player,” Sawchuk said. “He's an athletic player, smart guy, not afraid of anything. Gets his head in there. He's willing to battle, willing to fight. Competitive, extremely competitive. He's been really impressive.”
“He came here day one ready to work,” said Barnes.
That Tatum played high school baseball last spring instead of enrolling early at OU and going through spring practice probably sets him back a little, although DeMarco Murray’s running back room is equipped well enough that they don’t have to rely on Tatum right out of the gate. Sawchuk ran for 744 yards and nine TDs last year. Barnes ran for 510 yards and five TDs as a true freshman. Transfer Sam Franklin had an accomplished career at Tennessee-Martin. And sophomore Kalib Hicks has shown tons of promise and potential in his first year-plus in Norman.
Tatum has plenty of time to catch up.
“That’s not ideal for most guys,” Venables said, “but yeah, absolutely. I wouldn’t put any limits on what he’s gonna be able to contribute this fall based on what we’ve seen. A very small sample size, first few days, his mental capacity and his eagerness to be competitive within the framework of what we’re doing on offense.”
Both Barnes and Sawchuk have noticed the youngsters’ competitiveness.
“(Tatum) is a guy that loves to compete,” Barnes said. “He’s not scared of anything. He loves to come in and work. He loves to come in and learn. So just seeing a guy that loves to come in and compete.
“Even Xavier Robinson, young guy loves to come in and compete. Everybody just comes in to compete every day. It’s good to know as an older guy now to see everyone wants to work. He’s been doing good.”
Sawchuk reiterated that playing college football is not easy, and being a freshman — and, from his perspective, a running back — makes it even harder. Which is why he’s been so impressed with Robinson and Tatum.
“Let alone just fall camp,” Sawchuk said, “fall camp, going through that struggle every day, out here in this 100-degree heat, it's a battle every day. And they've stepped up to the plate. They've grinded, they've worked hard. It's just hard being this new situation, coming from high school to college, it's a lot faster, a lot more physical. They've been stepping up to the challenge.”