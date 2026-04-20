Oklahoma Commits Gain Recognition as New 5-Star List Drops

Seneca Driver was one of four players who committed to OU on March 7, and he’s now a 5-star prospect.

Driver, a tight end from Danville, KY, is ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in the updated Rivals 300, released Monday. He is one of two 5-stars from the Class of 2027 who have committed to Oklahoma, along with offensive lineman Cooper Hackett, who is ranked No. 5.

Listed at 6-6 and 234 pounds, Driver pledged with OU after attending the Sooners’ “Future Freaks” junior day event. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ohio State and several other major programs.

Charles Power, Rivals’ director of scouting and rankings, raved about Driver’s “physically imposing” nature in his evaluation of the prospect.

“He has the potential to be one of the more talented prospects we’ve seen at the position in a few years, based on what we’ve seen to this point,” Power said. “He’s a hyper-explosive athlete who can outrun defenses and win at the catch point.”

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Hackett, the Sooners’ other 5-star commit, moved up one spot in the latest rankings, as he was No. 6 when Rivals released its initial list in February.

A native of Fort Gibson, OK, Hackett is an offensive tackle who stands 6-7 and weighs 250 pounds. He flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to Oklahoma on Sept. 25.

Georgia is the only other school in the updated rankings with multiple Rivals 5-star commits. Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC and Florida each have one.

While Hackett and Driver are OU’s only 5-star commits, several other future Sooners are elsewhere in the top 300.

Offensive lineman Kaeden Penny of Bixby, OK, fell just out of the 5-star range at No. 23. Penny is listed at 6-4 and 280 pounds, and he is a consensus top-50 prospect.

Linebacker Cooper Witten, the son of OU tight ends coach Jason Witten, is No. 37. Running back Keldrid Ben of Montgomery, TX, also cracked the top 100 at No. 86, the same spot that he held in the February rankings.

Quarterback Jamison Roberts of Saraland, AL, comes in at No. 161, and he is the No. 14 quarterback in the rankings. Not far behind Roberts is wide receiver Demare Dezeurn at No. 174.

Linebacker Taven Epps, who flipped his commitment from Texas to OU in January, narrowly missed out on the top 200 at No. 218. Three OU commits — athlete Greydon Howell, defensive back Mikhail McCreary and safety Jaylen Scott — are within four spots of each other at Nos. 286, 287 and 289, respectively.

After Rivals’ updated player rankings, the Sooners stand No. 3 nationally in the site’s team rankings. Texas A&M and Texas Tech are the only two schools ahead of Oklahoma.

There are still nearly eight months until Early National Signing Day in December, but OU’s 2027 recruiting class is shaping up better than its 2026 class.

The Sooners didn’t sign any Rivals 5-star prospects from the 2026 recruiting cycle. Quarterback Bowe Bentley was the highest-ranked player at No. 102 as OU saw eight of its 25 signees included in the final Rivals 300.