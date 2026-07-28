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Nobody questions Brent Venables' ability to build a strong defense. In year four of his stint at Oklahoma, he's built an elite unit. Heading into his fifth season, expectations are sky-high.

But when you take a look at the media's preseason All-SEC First Team, Sooner names are absent. What gives?

No David Stone or Peyton Bowen? No Taylor Wein or Kip Lewis? Is OU still being treated as the new school on the block and getting snubbed?

That's not the case. What could be the culprit could very well be Oklahoma's own advantage — depth. Understanding this showcases how Oklahoma’s defensive snubs are the product of a luxury of quality rotational players and not a sign of disrespect.

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Venables himself referred to Oklahoma's ability to throw player after player onto the field on defense as the "secret sauce" to their success. The thought process is simple: If Stone doesn't have to play 80 or more snaps a game, he will be healthy long-term and fresh in the fourth quarter of games.

The problem, if it can be considered one, is that a lack of snaps leads to a lack of production. That lack of production can then lead to players being overlooked in preseason all-star lists.

Stone, who is heading into 2026 as one of the faces of OU's program, found his name on the All-SEC Second Team. After a season with 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, Stone is primed for a special season along the Sooner defensive line.

But could he be considered a snub for not making the First Team?

Oklahoma defensive tackles Jayden Jackson and David Stone oversee a drill at one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Stone earned those numbers playing 454 snaps in 2025.

Ole Miss' William Echoles earned the nod for All-SEC First Team interior defensive lineman accolades. His 2025 was far more productive than Stone's, with 68 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Superb numbers from an outstanding player in the Southeastern Conference.

He also did it with nearly 200 more snaps than Stone — Echoles logged 621 snaps for the Rebels in 2025.

Moving the linebacker, Lewis logged 546 snaps and earned 76 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Lewis' 76 tackles put him at No. 18 in the SEC while his 10.5 tackles for loss ranked him 14th in the conference.

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The two weak-side linebackers were selected over Lewis — LSU's Whit Weeks and Texas' Rasheem Biles. Biles notched 60 more snaps than Lewis (nearly one game's worth of snaps). Weeks played only 309 in an injury-plagued season, although he had 669 snaps in 2024.

Biles' numbers of 101 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks give him the nod over Lewis, with Weeks' 31 tackles and three tackles for loss in eight games being propped up by his fantastic 2024 outing with 125 tackles and 10 tackles for loss (remember in 669 snaps).

Lewis averaged 34 snaps per game in 2025, per Pro Football Focus. Biles had nine more with 43 and Weeks' 2024 season saw him average 47 snaps. It's hard to see Lewis reach the production level of Biles and Weeks if he simply played nearly 10 more snaps a game, but he would close the gap significantly.

In the secondary, the Peyton and Eli Bowen seemed to be held back less to do about snap counts and more to do with the Sooners' inability to generate turnovers last year. OU didn't force a turnover until week five (a fumble recovery and an interception).

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jayden Petit (13) cannot make a catch as defensive back Eli Bowen (23) and defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) defend during the Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peyton nabbed two interceptions last season, while his brother earned two, returning one for a score.

The players selected ahead of the Bowens? 13 interceptions among three of them, with two pick sixes. One of those touchdowns returned for a touchdown was by All-SEC First Teamer Zabien Brown against OU in the College Football Playoff.

Should the Bowens generate more turnovers, a postseason All-SEC list will be in their future.

In 2026, Oklahoma may not have the luxury it enjoyed last year. Venables worked hard during spring to build up the depth to replenish some losses.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables | SEC

But Stone, Lewis, the Bowens and company are still there. If their depth isn't there, they will play more snaps per game. This may not be ideal, but more Stone and more Lewis could be a good thing.

Depending on health, it will lead to higher production.

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