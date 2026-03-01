Oklahoma to Host Blue-Chip Defensive Back from California on Official Visit

One of the best defensive backs from the Class of 2027 will stop by Norman in a couple of months.

JuJu Johnson, a consensus 4-star recruit from Long Beach, CA, announced on Saturday that he’ll take an official visit to Oklahoma from June 12-14.

Listed at 5-11 and 170 pounds, Johnson is ranked as a top-70 prospect by all major recruiting networks. He is the No. 53 overall player and the No. 7 cornerback in the Class of 2027, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Johnson missed the entirety of the 2025 high school football season with an injury after he broke out in 2024.

As a sophomore at Long Beach Poly High School that year, Johnson logged 43 tackles, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery. Johnson also played wide receiver that season and caught eight passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins praised Johnson’s versatility in his evaluation of the prospect.

“He could play corner, safety or receiver at the college level and is a legit high major college prospect at all three spots,” Biggins said. “He’s a twitchy athlete who has both short area quickness and top end speed and always comes with a high compete level and toughness.”

The Sooners offered Johnson in May 2025, and OU quickly rose toward the top of the prospect’s list.

During the fall, Johnson announced that the Sooners were one of five finalists for his recruitment, along with Arizona State, Michigan, Nebraska and Oregon. Johnson planned to commit to one of those five programs on Dec. 1, but he opted to postpone his pledge.

In addition to his scheduled trip to Norman, Johnson has set official visits to Michigan, UCLA, Nebraska and Miami over the next few months.

Oklahoma’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports with 13 commits. Of the Sooners’ 13 pledges, seven of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better.

So far, OU has earned commitments from two defensive backs in the 2027 recruiting cycle — Mikhail McCreary and Mikyal Davis. McCreary is a consensus 4-star recruit from San Antonio, while Davis is a 3-star prospect from Goodyear, AZ.

OU is looking to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to finish the regular season and clinch their spot in the CFP.

Oklahoma will begin its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.