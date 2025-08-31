Oklahoma's Jaren Kanak Shines in First Game at Tight End in Season Opener
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s season-opener made it clear that Jaren Kanak won’t simply be a placeholder tight end for the Sooners.
Kanak, who moved from linebacker to tight end during the 2025 offseason, had a major role in OU’s 35-3 win against Illinois State on Saturday. He was the Sooners’ second-leading receiver with five catches and 90 yards, behind only Keontez Lewis, who finished with 119 yards and two touchdowns.
With new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer, OU’s offense showed its potential to be electric in Game 1. And Kanak was a big component to that.
“Our offense is just so multiple and we can attack you from so many different directions, whether it be the tight end or the receivers,” Kanak said. “We can attack you from everywhere.”
Kanak had a learning experience early into his first game as a tight end.
The former linebacker caught a pass from Mateer on the Sooners’ second drive but subsequently fumbled it, and the Redbirds recovered.
Rather than sulking on that turnover, Kanak moved on immediately.
“No matter how good or bad the last play was, I'm focused on the next one,” Kanak said. “Everybody that came over to me was trying to encourage me. But I really wasn't that upset about it. I was already on to the next play.”
Kanak caught four more passes after his fumble, the longest of which went for 48 yards. He took a post route deep into Illinois State territory on a second-quarter drive that freshman running back Tory Blaylock eventually cashed in with a touchdown.
Kanak beat out transfers Will Huggins, Carson Kent and John Locke Jr. — as well as returners Kaden Helms and Kade McIntyre — for the starting tight end job. He played three seasons on the Sooners’ defense, most notably logging 62 tackles and six tackles for loss as a linebacker in 2023.
Only one game into his time as an offensive player, Kanak believes his defensive knowledge is already benefitting him.
“Knowing where the windows are and recognizing the coverage they're in is a huge advantage,” Kanak said. “And that comes with just film study. Being on the defense for the time that I was, I understand the flow of a defense.”
One of his former defensive teammates, linebacker Sammy Omosigho, has long believed that Kanak would thrive on OU’s offense.
On Saturday, Kanak affirmed that belief.
“Switching over from defense to offense, it’s not an easy thing to do,” Omosigho said. “He conquered it and did an amazing job in the blocking and receiving game. He’s just an amazing player.”
Arbuckle, who called OU’s plays for the first time on Saturday, said that Kanak’s big game won’t be a one-off.
The converted tight end has a major role in Arbuckle’s plans for the offense.
“Whenever you look at the gameplan, you sit there and go, ‘Man, there’s a lot of opportunities for 12 to get the ball, for the tight ends to get the ball in general,’” Arbuckle said. “It was just part of the gameplan based on what the defense was giving us out there. The ball kind of found him a few times, so he just had himself in the right place at the right time.”