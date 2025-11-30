Oklahoma TE Jaren Kanak on Clinching College Football Playoff Spot: 'It's Surreal'
NORMAN — Jaren Kanak didn’t find the end zone in his last-ever regular-season game at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, but his contributions went a long way in the Sooners’ win.
Kanak finished Saturday’s 17-13 win with six catches for 54 yards. Two of Kanak’s grabs came on the Sooners’ final scoring drive, which they capped off with a 58-yard touchdown pass from John Mateer to Isaiah Sategna.
Oklahoma’s offense holistically struggled throughout the game, but Kanak and his offensive teammates stepped up in crunch time to deliver a win that will ultimately send the Sooners to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.
“Just a one-play mindset and living and dying each play of the game,” Kanak said. “Understanding it’s a long game, understanding there’s a lot that could happen in a game and just moving on. Next-play mentality.”
Kanak arrived at OU in 2022 and came to Norman as a linebacker. He played his first three seasons of college football on the Sooners’ defense, registering 103 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.
Before the 2025 season, Kanak made the switch to linebacker.
Kanak got off to a rapid start on offense. He compiled 307 receiving yards on 18 catches in OU’s first four games — wins against Illinois State, Michigan, Auburn and Temple — and led the nation in receiving yards by a tight end.
After that, his pace slowed down. Kanak was held to 30 yards or fewer in each of the Sooners’ next seven games.
But on Saturday, he was once again a difference maker. Mateer struggled throughout the game, but Kanak’s size and catch ability gave the quarterback an easy target to hit.
He also made a key play in the third quarter — one that didn’t show up for him in the stat sheet. Kanak had the lead block on a pass to Deion Burks, which the wideout took 45 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.
“Huge block by Jaren,” OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “It's really cool whenever the o-linemen get to run out there and there's nobody to block.”
The Sooners once again found a way to win a crucial game despite their offensive inconsistencies against LSU. Mateer threw three interceptions, and OU logged only three points in the first half.
But thanks to key plays in late moments — like in OU’s previous wins against Tennessee, Alabama and Missouri — the Sooners beat LSU to punch their ticket to the CFP.
And Kanak was a major factor in Saturday’s effort.
“We knew the kind of team we were going to be and it’s just showed up in the hardest part of the season, just showing who we’ve been all year and the team we’re capable of being, just grimy and getting these wins,” Kanak said.
Kanak has seen high highs and low lows since arriving in Norman.
The tight end has been a part of two 6-7 squads and the 2023 team that went 10-3 and reached the Alamo Bowl. Now, he will get to play in the College Football Playoff for a squad that went 10-2 in the regular season and 6-2 in SEC play.
“It’s pretty surreal and feels really good to be in that spot and kind of overcome that and be in the position we’re in now and have the opportunity now,” Kanak said. “It makes you enjoy it a little better when you have that perspective. You know what it’s like to go 6-7 and you understand that pain and what goes into that, so it feels good to have this opportunity.”