'Ultra-Competitive' John Mateer Sets Passing Record in Oklahoma Debut
NORMAN — Oklahoma has seen plenty of impressive quarterback debuts over the years, but statistically, John Mateer’s first game as a Sooner shot to the top of the list.
Mateer set a school record for passing yards in an OU debut. He completed 30-of-37 passes for 392 yards and three scores through the air. Mateer also added 44 yards and an additional score on the ground.
“He did some great things out there today,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after the 35-3 win over Illinois State. “… Found the guys in the holes. Made good decisions, quick decisions. Had the patience when he needed to. Climbed the pocket when he needed to. Bought some time when he needed to.”
Mateer also threw one interception, but he was able to impress and get the No. 18-ranked Sooners off to a 1-0 start on the year.
“Outside of the one ball on the scramble that was intercepted, I thought he made a lot of good decisions,” Venables said. “Just his command of everything tonight was really good. They dropped eight, they played back, they played soft (coverage). I thought he did a lot of really good things.”
The start to the game wasn’t perfect.
Oklahoma went three-and-out on its first possession, then Jaren Kanak fumbled after a 21-yard reception to end the second drive.
The inevitable groans from the nearly 84,000 fans at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium proved to be temporary, as the offense responded with three straight touchdown drives to end the first half.
“Got to do better first two drives. But then we got it rolling,” Mateer said. “We all got some confidence.”
Even with the slow start, Mateer said he didn’t sense anyone on the offense losing confidence early — especially after 2024’s disastrous offensive showing.
“I didn’t have to bring up anything about this year and how last year went. I wanted to do it because you want to score every time you get on the field,” Mateer said. “… I don’t think that went through anybody’s head. We just needed to get the details right, and then we ended up doing it.”
Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle has plenty of experience working with Mateer, but he was still proud of how the quarterback has quickly taken a vocal role with the offense.
“He went out there and was a leader — leader in the locker room before the game,” Arbuckle said. “He was a leader whenever we were in between drives out there. Just really impressed with how he went out there and led, and led with confidence and played with confidence.”
Venables loved how the slow start didn’t shake his quarterback’s confidence.
“I love John,” Venables said. “Ultra-competitive but never too high, never too low.
“We talked about, there was going to be some kind of headwind tonight, there’s going to be something where there’s a pushback, and it’s about responding. You take the bad with the good and stay at a consistent level, and I thought he did that.”
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Oklahoma-Illinois State: OU Stock Report
- Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's Victory Over Illinois State
- Brent Venables Discusses Decision to Give $1 Million Back to OU
That mentality came as no surprise to Mateer’s teammates.
“At practice, he's just the same, but even better tonight,” receiver Deion Burks said. “Everybody got to see it today. See him run. See him throw it in the pocket. It was a great thing to see. Definitely not surprised.”
With No. 14 Michigan up next, Mateer knows the offense will have to get a lot better this week in practice.
It’s something the Sooners would do anyway, Mateer said, but the intensity will be high in anticipation of welcoming the Wolverines to Owen Field.
“Game 1 to Game 2 is a huge difference for every team every year,” Mateer said. “Just playing live, it’s a little rust. It’s a real thing… We’re going to get better and learn from the tape.”