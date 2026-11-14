Bob Stoops, Paul Finebaum Weigh in on Oklahoma-Ole Miss Scheduling Issue

NORMAN — Legendary Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops added his voice to the throng of Sooners officials and fans upset about the movement of this weekend's game beteern OU and Ole Miss.

"This decision by (SEC commissioner) Greg Sankey is absolutely wrong," Stoops posted on X. "All of the power 4 teams found a way to make it to their games, but Ole Miss wouldn't. .. Greg Sankey instead of telling OU they would forfeit if they didn't change the day, he could've told Ole Miss they will forfeit if they didn't find a way to Norman even if the game was delayed. But instead he didn't!!"

This decision by Greg Sankey is absolutely wrong. All of the power 4 teams found a way to make it to their games, but Ole Miss wouldn't 🤔 ASU is flying across country to UCF this AM to play today. Greg Sankey instead of telling OU they would forfeit if they didn't change the… — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) November 14, 2026

The game was initially scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

But Friday's nationwide ground stoppage by the Federal Aviation Administration put that game time in question as Ole Miss hadn't left on their trip before the stoppage took effect.

After the stoppage was lifted, Ole Miss said it would not travel Friday night, instead making the trip Saturday.

Shortly after midnight, the SEC announced the game would move to noon Sunday instead of being delayed.

While many games around the country were pushed back to later Saturday due to the stoppage, the Oklahoma-Ole Miss game is the only one that was pushed to Sunday.

OU athletic director Roger Denny was not pleased with the move, posting on X early Saturday morning that the SEC threatened the Sooners with forfeit if they didn't play the game Sunday.

SEC Network's Paul Finebaum went hard after Denny on the network Sunday morning.

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"What I don't think is correct is Roger Denny, the athletic director there, pathetically pandering to his fanbase at midnight to try to cover up whatever. I don't know. But Mr. Denny, the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference made a decision for the entire conference and for the safety of everyone. He's not concerned about what you're doing with your fanbase. And what Roger Denny has been doing all year is pandering to his fanbase. Before the season, Matt (Barrie), he gave his football coach, Brent Venables, a contract extension. They were ranked No. 9 in the country. They have now lost four games and are out of the playoffs. Why did he do that? He's an impulsive leader. He's a former tax attorney. I'm not making or castigating tax attorneys or attorneys in general but they run differently and what he did here is really against the code of the SEC. To call out a commissioner during a national crisis and emergency. He's thinking about himself and his fanbases, who's already on tinder hooks because of the season and I think he is dead wrong and quite frankly I think it's unbecoming of a leader in college athletics or anywhere to do what he did."

It's far from the first time Stoops have Finebaum have been on different sides of an issue.

Finebaum called Stoops "irrelevant" in 2015 just before Stoops' Sooners won at Tennessee and two years later, called Stoops "a total failure" concerning discipline after Baker Mayfield's arrest in Arkansas.

The SEC announced Saturday morning that the game would be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Not only does the move create plenty of logistical problems for the Sooners, including securing workers on short notice for Sunday's game but also navigating multiple sporting events happening at the same time on campus.

The 14th-ranked Sooners women's basketball program is scheduled to take on Southern at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lloyd Noble Center while the volleyball team is slated to take on No. 15 Vanderbilt at 2 p.m. Sunday at McCasland Field House — immediately north of Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The change also cuts down on the Sooners preparation for next weekend's home finale against Texas A&M. The Rebels are scheduled to take on FCS Wofford next weekend.

Sunday's game will be Oklahoma's first regular-season Sunday matchup since opening the 2019 season against Houston at home.

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