Isaiah Sategna's Leadership Takes Significant Step Forward in Offseason

NORMAN — Maybe the offensive player with the least to prove this season for Oklahoma is wide receiver Isaiah Sategna.

The receiver was one of the few shining stars in last year’s offense, with 67 catches for 965 yards and eight touchdowns — all numbers that led the team.

The Sooners certainly hope for improvement in Sategna’s game, though they’re also hoping the improvements made around him mean he’ll have to carry a smaller percentage of the load this season.

But Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer said Sategna has nevertheless made significant strides, especially in helping guide those around him.

“The biggest thing that we all — quarterback, coaches, everything, we all appreciate his leadership,” Mateer said recently at SEC Media Days in Tampa, Fla. “I don’t think he’s ever really been put in that position.

“We’ve all challenged him, and he has come up really well as a leader. We’ve seen it. In the winter, and I’ve done it, I’ve been in the position and it’s weird.”

Oklahoma needs a leadership presence in the receiver room, with several new faces in the group.

The Sooners brought in Trell Harris, Parker Livingston and Mackenzie Alleyne in the transfer portal and signed a talented class that includes Jahsier Rogers, Jayden Petit, Daniel Odom, and Xavier Okwufulueze at the position.

Sategna accounted for more than 25% of OU’s receptions, more than 31% of the receiving yards and nearly half of their receiving touchdowns last season.

He could’ve made the jump to the NFL, but instead opted to return for another year at Oklahoma after breaking out following his transfer from Arkansas last offseason.

“Obviously it makes my heart full to see them working because it’s like, ‘Yeah, I throw the ball, they’re going to catch it.’ It’s great. I always believed it, but even more now. You get another year with a receiver like that who already had success, it’s not like we feel like it’s gonna happen, but the work is what it is, and it’s gonna be even better.”

Mateer wasn’t the only one bragging on Sategna in Tampa.

“Isaiah is one of the toughest guys on the team,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said, “and a very durable impact from his receiver position certainly, and his value in special teams he’s really strong as well.

“He’s got a lot of respect in the room.”

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