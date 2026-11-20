NORMAN — Spirits are high with Oklahoma’s success over the past two weeks, but interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten will face his toughest test so far.

Texas A&M’s defense represents a clear step up in competition from Florida and Ole Miss.

The Aggies only five up 15.9 first downs a game, which ranks 12th in the nation, and Texas A&M’s rushing defense allows only 136.5 yards per game, which ranks 58th.

They also rank 12th in third-down defense and sixth in red zone defense, and the front seven is one of the strengths of the team.

“Things just haven’t really clicked for them as a football team, but their defense has been fantastic,” OU coach Brent Venables said during his weekly Tuesday press conference. “… It’s going to be a great challenge. They’re really good. They’re talented. Veteran group. Well-coached, good schemes.”

Witten dialed up 40 rushing attempts for 144 yards against Florida and 49 rushes for 188 yards against Ole Miss.

He was more willing to let quarterback John Mateer put the ball in the air against the Gators, when the weather conditions were much better, but the Sooners will likely need to take a few shots early to ensure Texas A&M respects their ability to throw the football.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Mateer has played turnover-free for the last four games, but he’s just trying to avoid overthinking things throughout each game.

“Just being efficient. We're rolling. Don't do anything to hurt us,” Mateer said. “Just play quarterback, play good football, and then make the plays when they come to you. And I think we've all done a good job of that. We can obviously get better and do better, but in the third downs, the crucial ones, make them happen, and then just base downs, play ball. Stay efficient, keep rolling, and then put good stuff on tape.”

The Sooners have laid out a clear path to success over the past two weeks, and nothing about that can change if they hope to string together a third-straight win in the home finale.

“You can’t sleepwalk your way through it. You’re going to have to play well,” Venables said. “You can’t play poorly and win. Again, certainly doesn’t have to be a beauty contest, but you need to win your matchups.

“The basic fundamentals, being physical, taking care of the football, playing complementary — it's everything for us.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.