NORMAN — It will be hard for Courtland Guillory to ever top his signature moment at the Cotton Bowl.

Just over a month ago, Guillory intercepted Texas quarterback Arch Manning in the final seconds of the Red River Rivalry. His pick set up OU’s game-winning field-goal as the Sooners escaped Dallas with a 27-24 win over the No. 1 Longhorns.

That was Guillory’s first collegiate interception, and it paved the way for a massive rivalry win.

“That was crazy,” Guillory said. “I’m running down… It’s split, 50-50 — you got the haters, you got the good guys. It was crazy. It was like a home game.”

His interception against Texas A&M on Saturday, though, is a close second when it comes to memorable moments.

With the Sooners leading by seven points in the fourth quarter, Guillory leapt up to intercept Aggies quarterback Brady Hart.

He returned the interception for 20 yards to give the Sooners the ball at Texas A&M’s 25-yard line. On the first play of OU’s ensuing drive, quarterback John Mateer connected with wide receiver Isaiah Sategna for a touchdown, helping Oklahoma eventually defeat the Aggies 28-7.

“This was my first pick at the crib,” Guillory said. “It was great, for sure.”

Oklahoma defensive back Courtland Guillory returns an interception against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The crowd at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in the fourth quarter was arguably the loudest it has been in 2026.

Guillory describes himself as someone who feeds into the crowd — and that helped him make his heroic, game-changing play.

“They’re all rocking,” Guillory said. “We call that stadium pulse. It fuels me to go harder.”

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Guillory’s big play was also redemptive.

In the first half, the Sooners dropped a handful of near interceptions. One of Hart’s passes went right through Guillory’s hands, and linebacker Owen Heinecke dropped a couple would-be interceptions, as well.

Still, Guillory didn’t lose any confidence that he could deliver a key play for his team in crunch time.

“Me and Owen, earlier in the game, I was joking with him like, ‘hands,’” Guillory said. “I did it, and he was like, ‘How do you drop that?’ The moment came again, and I made the most of it.”

Oklahoma’s defense has been stellar for three weeks in a row. The Sooners gave up a combined 31 points in their wins over Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

These three consecutive strong showings have come after the meltdown they had against South Carolina on Oct. 31. In that game, they allowed the Gamecocks to score 42 points and total more than 500 offensive yards.

According to Guillory, that disastrous performance was a wake-up call — and he believes it will allow the defense to only improve going forward.

“From the beginning of the game, we’re smelling blood until the end of the game,” Guillory said. “Fourth quarter, first quarter, it doesn’t matter.”

Oklahoma will close the regular season at Missouri on Saturday.

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