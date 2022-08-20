Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Get to Know the TCU Horned Frogs

As September creeps closer, AllSooners previews every game on the 2022 schedule.

Oklahoma’s 12-game regular season schedule features six home games, five away games and the annual neutral-site Red River Showdown.

After the non-conference slate finishes up with a trip to Lincoln, the Sooners will open up conference play with a tough first opponent in Kansas State. After a battle with the Wildcats, the Sooners will travel to Fort Worth to take on TCU.

Tcu Horned Frogs

Oct. 1, in Fort Worth

Head Coach: Sonny Dykes

2021 record: 5-7, 3-6 Big 12

Key players

QBs Max Duggan and Chandler Morris

The quarterbacks at TCU seem to be in an intense offseason competition. Duggan has been a consistent starter for the Horned Frogs but has had moments of inconsistency on the field. He’s a tough runner and competitor, though, and could take hold of this Horned Frogs offense.

Duggan threw for 2,048 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He’s a fantastic runner too, and versatile on the ground. His best rushing season was back in 2020, where he churned out 526 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Morris, however, is a very exciting option for TCU after his glimpses of greatness last fall. He got a chance to start in early November and delivered the biggest win of the season. Morris threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns as the Horned Frogs knocked off eventual conference champion Baylor. He threw for 695 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions before suffering an injury.

Keep an eye on this quarterback position, as both Duggan and Morris are two of the most talented players on the roster. Each option gives the Horned Frogs a chance to win.

WR Quentin Johnson

Even though Johnson hasn’t had an eye-popping statistical season, he’s established himself as one of the best receivers in the Big 12. He’s an incredible possession receiver and has a knack for winning jump balls.

Last season, the 6-foot-4 Johnson brought in 33 catches for 612 yards and six touchdowns. Whoever is quarterbacking the Horned Frogs will have the load lessened by a receiver like Johnson.

He’s no stranger to Oklahoma, as the rising junior had the best game of his career in Norman last fall. He caught seven passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns against the Sooners, torching every defensive back in front of him.

CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

TCU’s defense was shockingly bad last season, as Gary Patterson’s teams were usually known for stout play on that side of the ball. Hodges-Tomlinson is absolutely a bright spot for the Horned Frogs, though. He’s one of the best cover corners in the conference and a very versatile member of the TCU secondary.

A season ago, Hodges-Tomlinson was named a member of the 2021 All-Big 12 first team, and a second-team All-American in 2020. He recorded 42 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass break-ups.

LB Dee Winters

Winters will play a big part in turning the TCU defense around this season. He started all 12 games last fall, leading the Horned Frogs with 74 tackles. He also accounted for five tackles for loss and two interceptions.

With the help of players like Winters and Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU can regain its defensive identity. Even thought new coach Sonny Dykes is known for prolific offenses, he has a chance to coach a complete Horned Frogs team.

2022 Oklahoma schedule

The Rundown

The Horned Frogs are an interesting case study this fall, as nobody really knows what to expect. At some point, TCU is going to have another big season like the early years in the Big 12, it’s just a matter of when.

Could Dykes be the guy to bring TCU back to competing for Big 12 championships? He seems to have two solid options at quarterback. The transfer of RB Zach Evans to Ole Miss definitely hurts talent wise, but the Horned Frogs had to play games without him last season, too.

“TCU is about winning championships,” Dykes said in an NBC DFW article. “I want to coach in this kind of environment where there has been that level of success and there’s that level of expectations as well.”

TCU’s roster is talented enough to win a bowl game next season, and maybe even surprise some people. Dykes’ offense in Fort Worth will be one of the most intriguing storylines to follow in the Big 12.