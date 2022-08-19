Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Meet the Kansas State Wildcats

As September creeps closer, AllSooners previews every game on the 2022 schedule.

Oklahoma’s 12-game regular season schedule features six home games, five away games and the annual neutral-site Red River Showdown.

After the non-conference slate finishes up with a trip to Lincoln, the Sooners open up conference play with a tough first opponent in Kansas State.

Kansas State

Sept. 24, time TBD

Head Coach: Chris Klieman

2021 record: 8-5, 4-5 Big 12

Offensive returning starters: six

Defensive returning starters: six

Key players

QB Adrian Martinez

Martinez will be the key piece to Kansas State’s puzzle. His play can elevate the Wildcats to new heights. He decided to opt for a change of scenery after starting four straight seasons for Nebraska.

He threw for 8,491 yard and 45 touchdowns for the Huskers, rushing for an additional 2,301 yards and 31 touchdowns. Martinez’s main hold-up in Lincoln was untimely turnovers. He’s hoping that a fresh start in Manhattan, plus teaming up with former Kansas State legend Collin Klein, will help him take a big jump. Klein will be calling plays for the Wildcats this fall.

While the Wildcats’ coaching staff still believes in the young quarterbacks on the roster, like Will Howard, Martinez has provided much needed experience.

“We felt that we needed to add some veteran leadership and veteran play to the quarterback position," Klieman said at Big 12 Media Days. "There's a lot of quarterbacks on the market in December. We wanted to find a one-for-one, not a three-for-three guy.”

RB Deuce Vaughn

Vaughn continues to be underrated from a national perspective and could have his biggest season yet. The talented veteran has been one of Kansas State’s best running backs in recent yeats, and will only build on that legacy in 2022.

Last season, the speedy back churned out 1,404 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 214 carries, good for 5.8 yards per run. Vaughn is devastating out of the backfield as a receiver, as Oklahoma knows first hand. Last season against the Sooners, the tailback caught 10 passes for 104 yards.

Having a reliable checkdown option like Vaughn will be a huge relief for Martinez. He will take a good amount of pressure off the new but experienced signal caller.

"I feel very lucky to be able to play with Deuce Vaughn," Martinez said at Big 12 Media Days. "He's a tremendous receiving threat, running threat."

Expect the Wildcats to do whatever it takes to get the ball in the hands of Vaughn, the team’s best playmaker. That could mean a variety of screens, sweeps and unique formations.

"He knows the gig," Klieman said. "But that's a credit to him, a credit to his parents, because of the way they raised him. He's appreciative of what Kansas State has provided him, and we appreciate him sticking with K-State because it's a great fit."

Vaughn likely could’ve explored big-time football schools after breaking onto the scene last season and becoming a household name. He fits in perfectly at Kansas State, though, and should have a monster year backing it up.

WR / KR Malik Knowles

Knowles is an incredibly versatile athlete for this Wildcats team. He has a huge impact in the passing game as a speedy receiver, but can also change the game on special teams. Knowles is one of the best return men in college football.

He had one of the best games of his career to end the season last year, reeling in two touchdown catches and a big return in a win over LSU. If he can use that game as a stepping stone for an even bigger role this fall, Knowles will have a huge impact for Kansas State.

Expect him to turn into a bigger threat in the passing game with Martinez at the helm. If he and Knowles are able to find early chemistry, it could be a big season for Knowles.

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Anudike-Uzomah is one of the best defensive linemen in college football and is set up for a huge year at Kansas State. He’s a solid edge prospect at the next level, too, already drawing plenty of interest in the NFL.

Anudike-Uzomah was all over preseason lists, snagging spots on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, Preseason All-Big 12 Team, and a preseason All-American honor. Last season, the edge rusher recorded 14.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, leading the Wildcat defense. He also forced six fumbles in 13 games.

Kansas State should have a stout defense this fall, and Anudike-Uzomah is a big reason why. At 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, the mix of size and speed is lethal. He will be a load for offensive lines to keep out of the backfield next season.

LB Daniel Green

Green is a veteran, experienced leader on the Kansas State defense. He led the team in both tackles and tackles for loss last season, racking up 89 stops, 16 of those for a loss.

He now has three years of extended playing time, as he starred at the linebacker role from the day he stepped on campus. As a senior, Green has big expectations, and a chance to complete the Kansas State turnaround.

OT Cooper Beebe

Beebe is one of the most versatile linemen in college football. He’s a two-year starter that has moved around, playing multiple positions, and excelling at each one.

Last season, Beebe started every game at left tackle as a sophomore, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors from the league’s coaches and the Associated Press. He’s already been named a preseason All-American and was added to the Outland Trophy watch list. Beebe will likely find himself taken early in the NFL Draft with a season as strong as last year. Klieman mentioned he would be a swing guy in 2022, playing both guard and tackle.

Beebe will lead a very solid offensive line unit for the Wildcats. If Kansas State can establish a strong presence up front, it will allow Vaughn to get loose and Martinez to settle in.

The Rundown

It feels like there could be something in the air in Manhattan. After two 8-win campaigns in three seasons, Klieman has the Wildcats on the upswing. Kansas State will have an interesting mix of experienced veterans and young talent, which could mean something special.

Skylar Thompson (NFL) is a big loss for the Wildcats. When he was healthy on the field, he was a problem for defenses — especially Oklahoma. Replacing him with one of the most experienced quarterbacks in all of college football will be a luxury. Martinez started multiple seasons at Nebraska, and even played well against the Sooners last year.

Having skill-position weapons lined up like Vaughn and Knowles should be a recipe for success for Martinez. Another key player for the Wildcats will be Phillip Brooks, who was last season’s leading receiver. He and Vaughn are both around 5-foot-7 and lightning fast.

Kansas State will have a hard-nosed, physical team with a balance of speed and athleticism out of the backfield. In a year where there's no clear favorite in the Big 12, look out for the Wildcats as a dangerous dark horse. Klieman is used to coaching winning football at North Dakota State, and he’s now had three years to build this season’s team.

“I think they're a lot more confident,” Klieman said to local reporters about his team. “I think they're more comfortable. I think they can problem solve more than they could have last year of things or plays and schemes that had been a problem for us last year. They're starting to understand, and maybe bring in some solutions to us even as coaches.

“The communication is a lot better, which tells you that they do understand it pretty well. But there's a lot of guys that are brand new with that system too that we have to get integrated and understanding this stuff quickly. The fact that we were full time with the spring and full time with it in the summer has given guys a lot of comfort."