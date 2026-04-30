Oklahoma Sees Potential, But Inexperience Fuels Corner Depth Competition

NORMAN — No one questions the capabilities of Oklahoma's starting corners, Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory.

It’d be tough to find anyone who follows the Sooners who wasn’t confident in their third cornerback, Jacobe Johnson.

The question, as nit-picky as it may seem, is who will rise up to be the fourth cornerback once the calendar turns to September?

Brent Venables likes to rotate and play a lot of guys, regardless of their class. Not only is it a selling point on the recruiting trail for young players looking for a quick avenue to the field, it helps Oklahoma too — Guillory and Bowen (who missed four games to start the season) combined for over 1,100 snaps according to Pro Football Focus, neither of them played more than 650.

Last season, it was true freshman Devon Jordan as the fourth corner (232 snaps). Jordan even played more snaps than Johnson (175) in 2025 and just under his 2024 output (237). With Jordan gone to Baylor, the question becomes more pressing as the Sooners wrapped up Spring practice last week.

While it may be a question those on the outside debate, the players are confident in their depth despite its lack of on-the-field experience.

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""We’re a young room, but we still have experience," Bowen said on April 13. "Guys like Courtland, Dakoda (Fields), me, and Prince (Ijioma), we’ve all played and have experience. I don’t think the youth is a bad thing in our room. I think it’s a benefit."

That's not to mention other names in the running for consistent playing time behind the Sooners' main corner trio — freshmen Markel Ford and Derrick Johnson II and redshirt freshman Trystan Haynes.

If you want to go by who was on what squad during Oklahoma's Spring Game, Fields was on the red team with Bowen, Guillory and Johnson. The players were on the white team — the collective made up primarily of backups, reserves and inexperienced players who more than likely won't factor into much action on the field come fall.

For what it's worth, Venables hinted to Chris Plank after the Sooners' Spring Game that they wanted the backups to have a tough time and talent-loaded one squad over the other — the red team won 31-3.

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Montana State Bobcats wide receiver Dane Steel (84) catches a pass during the second half against Oregon Ducks linebacker Nasir Wyatt (32) and defensive back Dakoda Fields (11) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Fields, who transfered from Oregon last winter, has the size and experiene (albeit very little) from a power five powerhouse in Eugene. He didn't log any stats in the Spring Game but played a handful of snaps.

Haynes had seven tackles — tied for first on the white team — and a tackle for loss, Ijioma and Johnson II each had two tackles and a pass break up.

Whomever is able to rise to the top, they have talented players to show them the way who were once in their shoes as young players. Now, with experience under their belt, they know how to help guide this new crop of young corners.

"Yeah, I think me, Courtland, and Jacobe are more vocal and helping everyone else learn the defense," Bowen said. "I think that’s going to make us better in the end because we’re not used to that. We’re used to being the younger guys. Now we have to step into a role we haven’t been in since high school, and I think that’s going to push us to be better."