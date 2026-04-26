Oklahoma's Next Crop of NFL Draft Prospects for 2027

The Oklahoma Sooners had a great showing during the 2026 NFL Draft.

With seven former players hearing their names called, Oklahoma found itself in a six‑way tie for fifth most players drafted. Ohio State led all schools with 11 players drafted. The SEC led all conferences with 87 players drafted.

This has become a growing trend under Brent Venables. Under the fifth-year head coach, OU has now seen 17 players drafted — 2026's draft class was the largest under Venables, beating the 2023 class which had five.

As the program shifts its focus to offseason conditioning and preparing for the 2026 season, it’s already time to start eyeing the 2027 NFL Draft and the Sooners who could be part of it.

No More College Eligibility

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

E’Marion Harris

Hayden Hansen

Isaiah Sategna

Jacobe Johnson

John Mateer

Kip Lewis

Owen Heinecke

PJ Adebawore

Peyton Bowen

Rocky Beers

Trell Harris

The past month has centered on the Owen Heinecke saga. As it stands, Heinecke will play for Oklahoma in 2026 — but the NCAA has appealed the decision. If he remains eligible and builds on his breakout 2025 season, he could hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

Isaiah Sategna may be the only sure-fire NFL Draft pick on offense right now. Sategna has the speed the NFL covets and will no doubt test well at next year's combine. A similar player, and former Sooner, Brenen Thompson was drafted in the fourth round.

John Mateer has an uphill battle to climb in order to be drafted early, let alone at all. But if he has the season many beleive him to be capable, he can catapult up some mock draft lists.

Kip Lewis and Peyton Bowen will both have excellent film to lean on, but neither may have the measurables to warrant a high draft pick. Both, however, should still hear their names called. Danny Stutsman's and Billy Bowman's status in the league after their rookie campaigns will make both Lewis and Bowen appear more appealing to NFL front offices.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, linebacker Kip Lewis | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

On the other side of the traits coin, PJ Adebawore and Jacobe Johnson may not have the starts or production under their belt, but each will turn heads during OU Pro Day next year. Each has an outside shot at getting drafted, especially if they make the most of their final years.

Of the transfers, tight ends Hayden Hansen and Rocky Beers will have many opportunities to showcase their skillsets in Oklahoma's offense this season. Pass catcher Trell Harris could climb up draft boards if he builds off his all-conference year at Virginia in 2025.

E'Marion Harris has the size and production to go the way of Walter Rouse — a transfer who played at Oklahoma one year only to hear his name called in the later rounds.

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Early Departures

Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone competes against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

David Stone

Jayden Jackson

Taylor Wein

Nothing is guaranteed in the era of NIL, but it does appear the Sooners are on track to say goodbye to some key players if they deliver the kind of seasons everyone knows they’re capable of after 2026.

David Stone, a five-star talent who burst onto the scene in 2025, has everything that makes NFL general managers salivate when it comes to big defensive linemen with speed to burn. His partner in the trenches, Jayden Jackson, may not be the flashiest player, but the NFL knows a Davon Godchaux-type talent when they see one.

If Taylor Wein has a better season than his breakout 2025 campaign, it will be difficult for him to say no to the professional ranks.

Draft Buzz Could Follow a Big Season

Oklahoma defensive end Danny Okoye celebrates against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Cole Sullivan

Danny Okoye

Jer’Michael Carter

Parker Livingstone

Reggie Powers III

Tate Sandell

Don’t worry, OU fans. Redshirt sophomores Danny Okoye and Parker Livingstone are likely due at least one more year in the crimson and cream. But both have NFL traits that a strong 2026 season could make hard for any team to pass up.

Better to bank on both to return in 2027 even with monster outputs.

Transfer linebacker Cole Sullivan is also a larger linebacker with speed and a high-IQ. If he takes to the playbook and has a banner season, the NFL will be tempting.

Reggie Powers III is a junior and will have his first shot at being the unquestioned starter at cheetah. His predecessor, Kendal Daniels, was just drafted in the fourth round.

Oklahoma wide receiver Jer'Michael Carter catches a pass against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Jer'Michael Carter will need more production in 2026, but he has great size and has shown an abillity to make NFL-like tough catches in his limited opportunities.

Tate Sandell may very well have been drafted had he come out following 2025. Only one kicker was drafted in 2026, and two were drafted in 2025. Sandell doesn't need to win the Lou Groza again, but another consistent season may see him be the fifth Sooner kicker ever drafted.

Final Verdict

Every name listed will not be drafted. Third year players may not jump to the pros even following a great 2026 performance.

But it does appear that the program is on the path to continue putting large numbers of players into the NFL Draft.

Oklahoma may see anything from seven to possibly 10 players drafted in 2027. That would either tie 2026's draft class or become the largest of the Venables era to date. Of course, the hope is that comes off the heels of a successful 2026 season.