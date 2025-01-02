Oklahoma Signs a New Kicker Via the Transfer Portal
Oklahoma added a kicker on Thursday.
Austin Welch, who played for Kennesaw State in 2024, signed with the Sooners to start the new year.
In 2024, he hit 14-of-18 field goals and 20-of-21 extra points.
He was 3-for-3 from inside 29 yards, went 8-for-9 from 30-39 yards and went 3-for-6 form 40-49 yards. His longest field goal was a 49-yarder.
Before arriving at Kennesaw State, Welch spent three years at Eastern Kentucky, but he only appeared in one game.
Welch will have one year of eligibility remaining.
The Sooners needed to add a kicker after both Zach Schmit and Tyler Keltner graduated following the 2024 season.
Coincidentally, Welch will be joined by a pair of teammates in Norman.
Oklahoma already added former Kennesaw State punter Jacob Ulrich and former Owls tight end Carson Kent.
Ulrich was voted to the All-Conference USA First Team, Kent was a Second Team selection and Welch was an Honorable Mention.
Tuesday, the Sooners added a fourth wide receiver through the portal in California transfer Josiah Martin.
The winter transfer portal window is now closed for entrants, but players who have entered the portal are still able to sign with new schools and maintain their eligibility in 2025.