Oklahoma-South Carolina: LIVE In-Game Observations
NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Norman throughout Saturday's Week 8 matchup between Oklahoma and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
12:02 p.m.
I suggest a forfeit.
Emmanwori intercepts Hawkins and runs it back 66 yards for a touchdown.
South Carolina leads 21-0 with 9:33 left in the first quarter and I can honestly say I’ve never seen anything quite like this.
Good call by Shane Beamer to choose defense first.
— JH
12:03 p.m.
Michael Hawkins Jr. tries to push the ball downfield to J.J. Hester and he gets killed as he throws it.
The result? A 66-yard pick six by Nick Emmanwori. He has both interceptions.
Oklahoma down 21-0 with 9:33 left in the first quarter and the fans aren’t holding back the boos.
— RC
12:00 p.m.
Jackson Arnold warmed up ahead of the kickoff, but it's Hawkins again. The offense took the field to boo's.
— RC
11:57 a.m.
I said the start couldn’t get worse for Oklahoma. Iw as wrong.
Michael Hawkins is sacked and stripped, and Tonka Hemingway returns it 36 yards for a touchdown.
Sooners trail South Carolina 14-0 with 11:21 left in the first quarter.
It’s gotta be Jackson Arnold time now, no?
He’s putting his helmet on and getting ready to go in.
But as the possession begins, it's Hawkins on the field, and the boo-birds have arrived.
— JH
11:52 a.m.
Rocket Sanders gets around Kanak on the edge (with a little jersey grab) and is into the end zone with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Dream start for the Gamecocks in Norman. The crowd already was lacking juice, and the stadium is already dead.
South Carolina on top 7-0 with 12:33 left in the first quarter.
— RC
11:51 a.m.
Oklahoma’s starters on defense:
Downs - Halton - Williams - Thomas
Kanak - Stutsman - Lewis
Walker - Bowman Jr. - Spears-Jennings - E. Bowen
— RC
11:48 a.m.
Deion Burks not only isn’t starting, he wasn’t out with the offense when they were getting ready to run the first play.
That first play was a Michael Hawkins interception by Nick Emmanwori. Just about the worst start you could have if you’re the Oklahoma offense.
Buckle up.
— JH
11:47 a.m.
Oklahoma’s starters on offense:
Sexton - Ozaeta - Everett - Nwaiwu - Taylor
Thompson - Sharp - Ragins - Hester
Hawkins Jr. - Barnes
— RC
11:45 a.m.
South Carolina won the toss and will defer.
For better or worse, Oklahoma’s offense is up first!
— RC
11:05 a.m.
Deion Burks is in the front of the wide receiver stretch line with Brenen Thompson and Jaquaize Pettaway.
— JH
11:06 a.m.
Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone is available today, but he has a really large cast on his right forearm. It goes from his wrist almost all the way to his elbow.
— RC
11:04 p.m.
Brent Venables and Shane Beamer are chopping it up at the 50-yard line, and there’s OU athletic director Joe Castiglione slapping both guys on the shoulder and shaking their hands.
— JH
10:59 a.m.
Also, no surprise here but Jalil Farooq (designated this week as out) is in street clothes but is definitely OUT of his walking boot. His eventual return would be huge for this offense.
— JH
10:56 a.m.
Troy Everett is snapping with Michael Hawkins in pregame warmups. That could be a real sign that he’ll be starting at center.
Or it could be a sign that Hawkins has been demoted (probably not).
Also, Deion Burks is going through all the warmups and doesn’t seen particularly hindered by anything. Still a game-time decision — and game-time is now about 45 minutes away.
— JH
10:45 a.m.
Monitoring the kicker situation in pregame activities, we’re now about one hour to kickoff.
Tyler Keltner has joined the rest of the placekicking unit after Zach Schmit got all the early work with snapper Ben Anderson and holder Josh Plaster.
Both guys are kicking now.
— JH
10:45 a.m.
A couple of bits of early news have filtered out in Norman today.
First, wide receiver Deion Burks was listed as a game-time decision on the final SEC Availability Report ahead of this matchup with South Carolina. Secondly, it looks like there will be a change at kicker for the Sooners.
Big one getting ready to fire off today at 11:45 a.m.
— RC