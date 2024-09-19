Oklahoma Submits First SEC Availability Report for Tennessee Contest
Saturday’s top 15 battle in Norman will bring many firsts.
Not only is it OU’s first SEC game, but it will be the first time Josh Heupel returns to Norman since he relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator following the 2014 season.
ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand for the first time since 2020, though fans haven’t been able to attend GameDay in Norman since 2012.
The No. 6-ranked Tennessee Volunteers will be the first top 10 opponent to battle the Sooners on Owen Field since No. 8 TCU played OU in 2017.
Oklahoma’s first SEC battle also brings the program’s first availability report.
This season, SEC teams will have to submit weekly reports ahead of conference matchups.
Each report will have six possible injury designations: available (the player if fully available for the next game), probable (likely to play, barring any setbacks), questionable (uncertain to play due to injury or condition), doubtful (unlikely to play due to significant concerns), out (player will not participate in the upcoming game) or game time decision (finals decision will be made closer to the game).
The initial availability report will be issued on Wednesday of each week by 7 p.m., and the report will be updated under the same timeline on Thursday and Friday. A final availability report will be published 90 minutes before each contest.
Wednesday SEC Availability Report: Oklahoma Sooners
- WR Jayden Gibson, Out
- WR Jalil Farooq, Out
- DB Gentry Williams, Out
- OL Geirean Hatchett, Out
- LB Dasan McCullough, Doubtful
- TE Kade McIntyre, Questionable
- OL Branson Hickman, Questionable
- OL Jake Taylor, Questionable
- WR Nic Anderson, Probable
- WR Andrel Anthony, Probable
- DB Kendel Dolby, Probable
- OL Troy Everett, Probable
Getting Branson Hickman back would be massive for Oklahoma’s offensive line, as the SMU transfer only played two drives in the Sooners’ opener against Temple before exiting the contest with a high ankle sprain.
If Hickman can’t go, veteran Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh will have a tough decision. Center Troy Everett is listed as probable, but he hasn’t seen any action since going down with a leg injury during spring football. Joshua Bates played a majority of the last two games at center, and he’s up to speed already in 2024.
Wide receiver Nic Anderson appears to be on track to make his season debut for the Sooners, as he hasn’t yet had the opportunity to build on his 10-touchdown 2023 season.
On the other side of the ball, OU is set to get defensive back Kendel Dolby back. He missed the Tulane contest, leaving Woodi Washington and Sammy Omosigho to pick up the slack.
Oklahoma’s secondary will be without cornerback Gentry Williams, who has been unable to get going thus far in 2024 after he left the season-opener against Houston with an injury.
Wednesday SEC Availability Report: Tennessee Volunteers
- DB Jourdan Thomas, Out
- DB John Slaughter, Out
- OL Shamurad Umarov, Out
- OL Lance Heard, Questionable
- DB William Wright, Probable
- LB Ben Bolton, Probable
- OL William Shatterwhite, Probable