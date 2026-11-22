COLUMN

NORMAN — Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer turned the ball over on back-to-back drives in the second quarter Saturday against Texas A&M and there was a bit of a feeling of “here we go again.”

But this is the Jason Witten-led Sooners offense.

This is the new-and-improved Mateer.

Mateer battled back from those shaky moments to turn in another renaissance performance, leading No. 22 Oklahoma to a 28-7 win over the Aggies to extend its winning streak to three.

The two turnovers were “unique” Sooners coach Brent Venables said, not placing them fully on Mateer’s shoulders.

But there were times during the struggles that plagued Mateer for much of the season and ultimately played into Ben Arbuckle’s dismissal as the Sooners’ offensive coordinator that Mateer had mistakes that were influenced by outside forces and the confidence still eroded away.

That wasn’t the case at all against the Aggies.

“I knew last game in Norman, I’m not going out sad,” Mateer said. “We’re gonna make it happen.”

When the Sooners got the ball back trailing 7-0 with 1:44 to play in the second quarter, needing 92 yards to find the end zone, Venables didn’t hesitate.

He went after it instead of playing it safe and was rewarded, as Mateer led an eight-play drive that ended on his 4-yard touchdown pass to Rocky Beers.

Mateer threw for 92 yards on the drive and finished 23 of 34 for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

“It says everything about him, what he’s made of,” Venables said of Mateer’s resiliency. “Certainly haven’t questioned that. He’s had some tough moments.

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“I think we’ve all learned a lot more about John — the guts, the courage, the toughness, the belief that not only he has in himself, but obviously everything else believing in him as well.”

Mateer talked to quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski before the game about the possibility of a two-minute drill.

“I hope we get an end-of-half two-minute,” Kuceyeski told Mateer. “I love ’em.”

“That’s every quarterbacks coach, but he was right,” Mateer said. “An opportunity for good completions. I think before that drive I had 44 passing yards and I’m like, ‘Oh my, here we go.’ But then we had a lot. … It was fun.”

Football is fun again for the Sooners, and Mateer’s play is a big reason why.

It was Mateer’s first three-touchdown game through the air since the season opener against UTEP, and the first time he’d run for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown in the same regular-season game since the SEC opener last season.

“I know this year hasn’t gone exactly the way he wanted it to, but one of the things I’ve challenged him with and talking to him, is just move on to the next play,” Witten said. “And I thought he was very poised. He showed his maturity. He had a pep in his step. He was good talking to me on the sideline, to his teammates, and I just think there’s something to be said about not flinching at that position. And everybody kind of follows your lead.”

Mateer’s last game on Owen Field as a Sooner wound up being his 7-yard touchdown run in the final minute.

But it was a little bit before that, when the two-minute timeout hit just after Lloyd Avant’s 4-yard run converted yet another third down for the Sooners, that Mateer soaked everything in.

“I was looking around,” Mateer said. “It’s a beautiful place to play and has so much history. I’m just honored for the opportunity to play here.”

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