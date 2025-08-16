Oklahoma TE Will Huggins Emerging in ‘Close-Knit’ Tight End Group
NORMAN — Will Huggins played Division II football last year. In a couple of weeks, he may start for an SEC squad.
Life moves fast.
But Huggins, a tight end who has taken first-team reps during fall camp, feels confident in his role, due to the togetherness of his position group.
“I think we’re very far along,” Huggins said. “Summer helped us get along well, and this fall, we’re taking huge steps and I think it’s going really well for us and we’re having a lot of fun doing it.”
New-look TE room
Huggins is one of three tight ends who transferred to OU after the 2024 season, along with John Locke Jr. (Louisiana Tech) and Carson Kent (Kennesaw State). Oklahoma’s only returners at tight end are Kaden Helms and Kade McIntyre, and former OU linebacker Jaren Kanak now plays the position, too. Oklahoma also signed tight end Trynae Washington as part of its 2025 recruiting class.
Despite the turnover from last year’s tight end room, both Huggins and Kent described the position as the “closest” group on the team. Huggins believes the camaraderie has made each player at the position better.
“We have a great time playing ball together, going through a hard thing like fall camp together, it just brings us closer,” Huggins said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
It's not just the tight end room that looks different on OU's offense.
The Sooners picked up quarterback John Mateer, running back Jaydn Ott, five wide receivers and three offensive linemen from the transfer portal. They also hired Ben Arbuckle, from Washington State, to be the new offensive coordinator in December.
Huggins expects tight ends to be used heavily in 2025.
"I think that we’re gonna be in the run game, we’re gonna be in the passing game," Huggins said. "I think we’re going to get the ball quite a bit and we’re going to have a lot of fun doing it."
Position battle
Huggins is entering his sixth year of college football. He began his career at Kansas before playing one season at Pittsburg State. With the Gorillas in 2024, Huggins caught 22 passes for 395 yards and a touchdown.
At 6-6 and 252 pounds, Huggins is physically gifted and has shown the ability to be a playmaker.
But the battle for the starting tight end job is still up for grabs.
Kent and Locke both played at the Division I level. Helms and McIntyre have been in the system for multiple years now. And Kanak, though not a tight end by trade, has shown his athleticism and football knowledge on the defensive end.
“You want to be close, but you’re also battling the guy next to you and that’s the name of the game,” Huggins said. “We all know somebody’s going to be named a starter, somebody’s gonna be the two, somebody’s gonna be the three.”
Competition, though, hasn’t gotten in the way of the tight ends’ bond. Huggins said the position battle has remained friendly and allowed each individual to become more valuable for the team.
“It comes down to, ‘Do we all know the offense the same? Is the next guy gonna be ready if somebody goes down?’” Huggins said. “You have to all be there for the same goal and you have to all have the same goal in mind because that’s what it takes.”
Growing closer through competition is something that Huggins believes is necessary for the entire team if it wants to reach its goal of winning championships.
“That’s how you build a good team, everybody knows their role, you have to have a role on the defense, the offense or anything on a team and as long as you know your role and you’re doing it to the best of your ability, that’s what matters,” Huggins said.