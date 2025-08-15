All Sooners

Brent Venables: Oklahoma QB John Mateer 'Moved on Quickly' From Venmo Controversy

Sooners head coach Brent Venables said his quarterback didn't allow Monday's social media controversy to become a distraction this week.

John Mateer runs drills during football practice for the Oklahoma Sooners.
John Mateer runs drills during football practice for the Oklahoma Sooners. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NORMAN — John Mateer wasn’t going to lose any sleep due to the hectic start of the week. 

On Monday, Mateer was accused of using his Venmo account to place alleged sports bets. 

Mateer swiftly denied the accusation, issuing a statement on Tuesday along with OU Athletics, and that was that. 

“I don’t want to speak for him, but in his mind, there is nothing to be seen here,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after the Sooners’ practice on Friday. 

Though OU said it has no reason to believe an NCAA investigation is pending, the controversy could have impacted Mateer’s focus at practice this week. But Venables said he handled everything like a pro. 

“I’m thankful for the powers that be that it got us to a really good place quickly,” Venables said. “But he’s a lighthearted guy. He’s focused and serious when he needs to.

“I think he recognizes — I think he'd be the first one to tell you — the enormity of maybe what the implications could've been had he not followed NCAA rules years ago or whatever. He's moved on quickly."

Oklahoma Sooners, John Matee
John Mateer runs drills during football practice for the Oklahoma Sooners. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like most college football programs, Oklahoma puts its players through tons of training to ensure that they’re aware of NCAA rules and know how to follow them. 

That extends to best practices on social media, and while the information wasn’t new to the team, the situation did provide another chance for Venables to reinforce that training. 

"We already did that several weeks ago. But they're kids,” Venables said. “You've gotta continue to educate them on stuff, as far as the rules and expectations, for sure."

Mateer was a full participant in practice this week, including Oklahoma’s second scrimmage of fall camp, which was staged on Wednesday night. 

Venables said he was pleased with the competition between both the offense and defense on Wednesday, and he feels the team is in a good spot heading into the final week of preparations before game week. 

“Just finished our 13th practice and really like where this team is right now,” Venables said. “Got a lot of work to do, a lot of details that we have to continue to get cleaned up, but really looking for guys that are trustworthy, guys that show a high level of consistency, dependability, availability—all those things.

“… Had a scrimmage, our second scrimmage, and really pleased with a lot of things we saw. A lot of competition is ongoing coming out of that scrimmage, which is a great thing for the Sooners, in my opinion.”

