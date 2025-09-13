All Sooners

Oklahoma-Temple: LIVE In-Game Observations

John Hoover and Ryan Chapman offer their real-time observations from the Sooners’ first road trip of the year to take on Temple.

Ryan Chapman, John E. Hoover

Oklahoma linebacker Sammy Omosigho
Oklahoma linebacker Sammy Omosigho / Carson Field, Sooners on SI
PHILADELPHIA — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Lincoln Financial Field as the No. 13-ranked Sooners hit the road to battle the Temple Owls.

10:20 a.m.

Oklahoma’s projected starting offensive line based on warmups:

LT: Logan Howland
LG: Heath Ozaeta
C: Jake Maikkula
RG: Febechi Nwaiwu
RT: Derek Simmons

— Chapman 

10:15 a.m.

It appears Troy Everett is also missing from warmups. 

— Chapman 

10:12 a.m.

Oklahoma defensive end Danny Okoye is also in street clothes. He’s talking to Fasusi while the rest of the team warms up. 

— Chapman

10:11 a.m.

Michael Fasusi is in street clothes with a protective boot on his left ankle. 

He said after the Michigan game that he sprained his ankle on the final drive of the game. 

— Chapman 

10:06 a.m.

Like the previous two weeks, receiver Javonnie Gibson is fully dressed, but he’s off to the side during warmups. 

Running back Taylor Tatum is also dressed, but he is participating in warmups. 

— Chapman 

10:00 a.m.

Punter Jacob Ulrich is dressed, and he is participating in pregame warmups with the other specialists. He’s still got a wrap on his right hamstring. That injury held him out of last week’s contest. Grayson Miller filled in admirably against Michigan, averaging nearly 48 yards per kick. 

— Chapman 

9:42 a.m.

Oklahoma sideline reporter Chris Plank said a few minutes ago on the pregame show that cornerbacks Gentry Williams and Kendel Dolby are going through early pregame warmups. It seems unlikely, however, that either would play a major role (if any) in today’s game against Temple.

With Eli Bowen still out, one of the Sooners’ most important positions today will be manned by true freshman Courtland Guillory and sophomore Devon Jordan. 

After Jordan replaced Williams last week against Michigan, those two finished the game and looked strong.

— Hoover

9:30 a.m.

The traveling contengent of the Sooners on SI crew, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field, are set up and ready to roll at Lincoln Financial Field.

The gates haven't opened up to fans yet, but there were droves of OU fans all over downtown Philadelphia over the past two days. Intersted to see just how much Crimson and Cream makes its way into the stands.

— Chapman

