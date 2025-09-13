Oklahoma-Temple GameDay Preview: X-Factors
On the Road Again
We’ll put this one right up front: In his first three seasons in the big chair in Norman, Brent Venables’ record in true road games is 5-8 — and this is Oklahoma’s first road game of the season. Traditionalists and OU fans will say there’s no reason that an Oklahoma should ever play at a Temple. But there’s a hidden reality at play here: This OU team needs to go on the road — even against a team like the Owls — before the Sooners head to Dallas, and well before they hit the road in SEC play to take on opponents like South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Venables’ 2024 team lost its last three road contests by a combined score of 93-54. With important changes on both sides of his staff room, Venables and the Sooners need to figure out their process and their priorities when they’re away from home.
— John E. Hoover
Ground and Pound
Oklahoma may be taking the field in the City of Brotherly Love, but the Sooners need to beat the Temple defensive line up on Saturday. Four new faces started for OU’s offensive line against Michigan, and the physicality up front was improved. But Oklahoma still struggled to run between the tackles with its running backs. Battling the Owls presents an opportunity for Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line to build chemistry, it will allow DeMarco Murray’s running backs to get into rhythm and it should allow quarterback John Mateer to reduce the number of hits he takes in 2025 by handing the ball off over and over.
— Ryan Chapman
Don’t Fool Around
Temple is a much-improved football team. Evan Simon has played like one of the better mid-major quarterbacks through two games, and K.C. Keeler seems to have the program on an upward trajectory after the Owls outscored their first two opponents 97-17. But with Oklahoma’s advantages in size, speed, athleticism and just about everything else, this shouldn’t be much of a contest. That is, if OU can avoid turnovers, penalties and other miscues that could keep the Owls within striking distance. In a perfect world, the Sooners click early and get out to a sizable lead by halftime. If that’s the case, they would be able to rest quarterback John Mateer and other starters ahead of next week’s SEC opener against Auburn.
— Carson Field
Read More Oklahoma vs. Temple
- One Big Thing - OU's Recent Record Is Awful After a Big Win
- Oklahoma-Temple Preview: Sooners On SI Staff Picks
- Oklahoma Must Keep Focus to Flip Road Outcomes Under Venables
- Can Sooners Keep Up First-Half Dominance? Ryan Aber's Three Bold Predictions for Oklahoma-Temple
Avoid Giving Up the Big Play
Oklahoma’s offense has made waves through two games for its ability to create big plays — or at least many more such plays than last season. But while the Sooners have 19 pass plays of 15 or more yards this season — already getting close to the number of those plays they had all of last season — Temple’s offense has had its share of big ones as well. The Owls have 14 such passing plays and also 14 running plays of 10 or more yards per game. The Sooners’ defense hasn’t been tested a ton vertically yet, but it might be good if the Owls at least try it Saturday.
While OU’s focus is on escaping Philadelphia with a win, the Sooners also could stand to have their secondary tested before beginning SEC play. Corners Courtland Guillory and Gentry Williams need to be stressed a bit to be ready for what’s to come moving forward. And while the Sooners’ defensive line should get more than their fair share of opportunities to make plays against Temple, the Owls’ offensive line is one of its strengths. The Sooners also need to keep the Owls from breaking off long runs, especially in light of Justice Haynes’ 75-yard touchdown run last week. Temple’s path to an upset would figure to be breaking off multiple big plays at least. If the Sooners are able to avoid that, they should come out of the trip both with a win and with more confidence defensively.
— Ryan Aber
Special Teams
Oklahoma's special teams were anything but last weekend. While optimism is growing in Norman, if the Sooners are going to rely on a quarterback in John Mateer, who, as great as he is, will commit a mistake or two with his gunslinging play style, special teams need to be consistent. That means no muffed punts or kickoffs that lead to poor field position. No missed field goals or senseless penalties that hand opportunities to the opponent. In the Sooners’ first two games, Illinois State and Michigan made an effort to bleed as much game clock as possible — ensuring Mateer and the offense had less to work with. Expect Temple to do the same. If that's the case, offensive possessions will be more vital and special teams will be crucial.
— Brady Trantham