Oklahoma-Temple GameDay Preview: X-Factors

These are some of the X-Factors for the No. 13 Sooners’ first road trip to take on the Temple Owls.

Ryan Chapman, Brady Trantham, Carson Field, John E. Hoover, Ryan Aber

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer drops back to pass against Michigan.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer drops back to pass against Michigan. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
On the Road Again

Oklahoma Sooners, Brent Venable
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We’ll put this one right up front: In his first three seasons in the big chair in Norman, Brent Venables’ record in true road games is 5-8 — and this is Oklahoma’s first road game of the season. Traditionalists and OU fans will say there’s no reason that an Oklahoma should ever play at a Temple. But there’s a hidden reality at play here: This OU team needs to go on the road — even against a team like the Owls — before the Sooners head to Dallas, and well before they hit the road in SEC play to take on opponents like South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Venables’ 2024 team lost its last three road contests by a combined score of 93-54. With important changes on both sides of his staff room, Venables and the Sooners need to figure out their process and their priorities when they’re away from home.

— John E. Hoover

Ground and Pound

Oklahoma Sooners, Jaydn Ot
Oklahoma running back Jaydn Ott carries the ball against Michigan. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Oklahoma may be taking the field in the City of Brotherly Love, but the Sooners need to beat the Temple defensive line up on Saturday. Four new faces started for OU’s offensive line against Michigan, and the physicality up front was improved. But Oklahoma still struggled to run between the tackles with its running backs. Battling the Owls presents an opportunity for Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line to build chemistry, it will allow DeMarco Murray’s running backs to get into rhythm and it should allow quarterback John Mateer to reduce the number of hits he takes in 2025 by handing the ball off over and over. 

— Ryan Chapman 

Don’t Fool Around

Oklahoma Sooners, David Ston
Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone (0) makes a tackle against Michigan. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Temple is a much-improved football team. Evan Simon has played like one of the better mid-major quarterbacks through two games, and K.C. Keeler seems to have the program on an upward trajectory after the Owls outscored their first two opponents 97-17. But with Oklahoma’s advantages in size, speed, athleticism and just about everything else, this shouldn’t be much of a contest. That is, if OU can avoid turnovers, penalties and other miscues that could keep the Owls within striking distance. In a perfect world, the Sooners click early and get out to a sizable lead by halftime. If that’s the case, they would be able to rest quarterback John Mateer and other starters ahead of next week’s SEC opener against Auburn.

— Carson Field

Avoid Giving Up the Big Play

Oklahoma Sooners, Courtland Guillor
Oklahoma defensive back Courtland Guillory makes a tackle against Michigan. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Oklahoma’s offense has made waves through two games for its ability to create big plays — or at least many more such plays than last season. But while the Sooners have 19 pass plays of 15 or more yards this season — already getting close to the number of those plays they had all of last season — Temple’s offense has had its share of big ones as well. The Owls have 14 such passing plays and also 14 running plays of 10 or more yards per game. The Sooners’ defense hasn’t been tested a ton vertically yet, but it might be good if the Owls at least try it Saturday.

While OU’s focus is on escaping Philadelphia with a win, the Sooners also could stand to have their secondary tested before beginning SEC play. Corners Courtland Guillory and Gentry Williams need to be stressed a bit to be ready for what’s to come moving forward. And while the Sooners’ defensive line should get more than their fair share of opportunities to make plays against Temple, the Owls’ offensive line is one of its strengths. The Sooners also need to keep the Owls from breaking off long runs, especially in light of Justice Haynes’ 75-yard touchdown run last week. Temple’s path to an upset would figure to be breaking off multiple big plays at least. If the Sooners are able to avoid that, they should come out of the trip both with a win and with more confidence defensively.

— Ryan Aber

Special Teams

Oklahoma Sooners, Tate Sandel
Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell is 1-for-2 on field goals this year for the Sooners. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Oklahoma's special teams were anything but last weekend. While optimism is growing in Norman, if the Sooners are going to rely on a quarterback in John Mateer, who, as great as he is, will commit a mistake or two with his gunslinging play style, special teams need to be consistent. That means no muffed punts or kickoffs that lead to poor field position. No missed field goals or senseless penalties that hand opportunities to the opponent. In the Sooners’ first two games, Illinois State and Michigan made an effort to bleed as much game clock as possible — ensuring Mateer and the offense had less to work with. Expect Temple to do the same. If that's the case, offensive possessions will be more vital and special teams will be crucial. 

— Brady Trantham 

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Brady Trantham
BRADY TRANTHAM

Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.

Carson Field
CARSON FIELD

Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfield

John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Ryan Aber
RYAN ABER

Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

