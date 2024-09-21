Oklahoma-Tennessee GameDay Preview: Under the Radar
Da’Jon Terry
When the SEC schedule came out, no Sooner was more excited about this weekend than defensive tackle Da’Jon Terry. Terry transferred to OU last year from Tennessee and became arguably the Sooners’ best interior d-lineman. Now he’s a year older, a year better, and a year healthier — coming off his “best game” last week against Tulane, Brent Venables said, after healing up front a “hamstring issue” early in training camp. “He’s playing really good right now. He’s playing quick as much as he’s holding the point. Being a good knock back point of attack guy,” Venables said. At 330 pounds, Terry is the one Sooner who’s best equipped to take on Tennessee’s gigantic front five that averages 330 pounds per man. One reason Dylan Sampson has averaged almost 120 yards per game on the ground in the Vols’ non-conference slate is because men who take up space and cover ground like Terry are rare. He’ll have to play his best game in the Crimson and Cream to slow Sampson and force Nico Iamaleava to become more one-dimensional.
— John E. Hoover
Adepoju Adebawore
Defensive end Adepoju Adebawore endured an odd start to the season, Brent Venables revealed Monday night on his Coaches Show. The former 5-star recruit injured his ankle during a mock game day, which hampered him through the first two weeks. Against Tulane, Adebawore appeared to be back up to speed. He played a season-high in snaps, and was used in a variety of different ways in some unique rush packages on third-and-long to try and confuse the Green Wave’s talented redshirt freshman quarterback, Darian Mensah. The Sooners have another young quarterback to face this week in Tennessee star Nico Iamaleava, and Adebawore is one of OU’s defensive ends with enough length and explosion to both pressure Iamaleava as well as bat down balls when he evades the pressure. Oklahoma’s d-line has been good so far, but it needs to raise its game to another level if OU’s defense hopes to power the team to victory.
— Ryan Chapman
Heath Ozaeta
After seeing his first real action last week against Tulane, there is a chance that redshirt freshman offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta plays a significant role against Tennessee. With good size, strength and physicality, the Snoqualmie, WA, product gives the Sooners' interior o-line more toughness and movement at the line of scrimmage. Oklahoma's first SEC availability report noted Branson Hickman as questionable and Troy Everett as probable, meaning Ozaeta could be relegated to the bench this week in favor of a more experienced option. Still, the talented guard will serve as an important depth piece if he doesn't get the start and could be OU's best option on the interior, even if Everett and Hickman are able to play.
— Randall Sweet
Kendel Dolby
He's back. The Sooners have caught at least one interception every game so far. Dolby hasn't been on the receiving end yet, but he seems to always be right there from his cheetah position. There was even Week 1, when although the interception won't go on his stat sheet, he touched the ball first, ultimately tipping it up and into Kani Walker's hands — a favor that Walker returned to Billy Bowman last week. Tennessee has a freshman QB in Nico Iamaleava and this will be his first raucous road atmosphere as the starter. He's spectacular, but he's sure to make a mistake at some point because of the environment and OU's ball-hawking defense. And when he does, it could be Dolby making things happen while doing his job all game after missing last week.
— Dekota Gregory
Andrel Anthony
Andrel Anthony was an unbelievable addition to last year’s Oklahoma team before he went down with an injury. As a strong possession receiver on the outside, he was one of Dillon Gabriel’s favorite targets. Anthony has been working his way back from a torn ACL and, listed as “probable,” it seems like the coaching staff has reserved his services for this game. He’ll give Arnold a weapon that he hasn’t had yet and open up the field for Oklahoma’s other weapons. Nic Anderson will return, too, and those two along with Deion Burks can compliment each other well. For Oklahoma’s offense to reach its potential and take the next step, Anthony will have to find a way to get back to his former self.
— Ross Lovelace
Taylor Tatum
Taylor Tatum scored the Sooners’ only rushing touchdown of the season before Jackson Arnold’s two ground scores against Tulane, but the freshman star played only 18 snaps against the Green Wave to Jovantae Barnes’ 19 and Gavin Sawchuck’s 26. Despite running the ball only 15 times this year, Tatum has been a bright spot in Oklahoma’s run game. His 6.8 yards per carry are significantly higher than either Barnes or Sawchuck. Film study indicates Tatum’s ability to find holes, attack, accelerate and elude first-level defenders is special, and Tennessee could be the night to unleash the former top-rated back.
— Bryce McKinnis