Oklahoma-Tennessee GameDay Preview: X-Factors
Josh Heupel
After Josh Heupel’s first season at Tennessee ended with a 7-6 mark, UT’s record the last two years is 20-6. But each of the last two seasons, the Vols have dropped an absolutely inexplicable road stinker. Two years ago, amidst an 11-2 season, UT went to unranked South Carolina and got housed, 63-38. Last year, while going 9-4, the Vols went to unranked Florida and lost 29-16 in Week 3. Losing by two touchdowns or more to Georgia, which they did both years, is understandable. Losing by two TDs at Alabama last year is predictable. Even losing last year at Missouri, which had its best year in forever, makes sense. But Heupel’s teams were favored to win — by 5 1/2 in Gainesville and by 22 1/2 in Columbus. The Vols are favored by 6 1/2 in Norman. Will Heupel make more of coming home, where he won a national title, than he needs to? Will his players pick up on that vibe? Will they all get swallowed by an appropriately hostile crowd and lose their poise and fall apart? It’ll be worth watching.
— John E. Hoover
Experience in Close Games
Tennessee has been flat-out better than Oklahoma through three weeks, resulting in three blowouts. And while the Sooners would have certainly liked to put Tulane away earlier and avoided a tight game with Houston all together, those experiences can actually be a positive this weekend. Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has faced little pressure in the form of an opposing pass rush through four starts, and he’s yet to play in a meaningful fourth quarter. Jackson Arnold, on the other hand, has been in the middle of tight battles in three of his four career starts, and his outing in the second half against BYU last year came while the game was still fully hanging in the balance. Oklahoma will unquestionably have to play its best game of the year to be in the game in the fourth quarter on Saturday night, but if things come down to the wire, the Sooners have an experience advantage at QB over Tennessee.
— Ryan Chapman
Getting Right Inside
With Troy Everett and Branson Hickman both potentially active this week against Tennessee, Bill Bedenbaugh and the Sooners may finally have the opportunity to improve their play on the interior offensive line. If Hickman or Everett are able to play at center, OU would likely be upgrading at least one spot on the offensive line with one of the best defensive fronts in the country coming to Norman. If Hickman or Everett can right the ship at center, Bedenbaugh could play Heath Ozaeta at left guard, which would give Oklahoma a decent starting five up front and a chance at withstanding the Volunteers' talented d-line.
— Randall Sweet
Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
First, the Sooners have to be near full health to be in this game, especially up front. That could be the difference in a blowout. But while health will keep OU in the game, a raucous crowd at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium could push the Sooners over the edge. Josh Heupel joked this week that OU fans would be quiet for his offense out of respect for him. Well, the OU student section was so respectful to Tulane's offense last week that they just left the stadium altogether. But this game has all the makings — history, returning legends, GameDay, Ben The Dog, two undefeated teams, top-15 matchup — to get Memorial Stadium into peak performance. And a noisy crowd in a close game, mixed with a defense that takes advantage of most mistakes, could force a young QB into a game-deciding play late.
— Dekota Gregory
Game Control
Oklahoma is a heavy underdog for the first time in what feels like forever. It seems like everyone is picking the Volunteers this weekend, and rightfully so. Tennessee has been one of the best teams in the country to start the season. The crowd is going to be rowdy on Saturday, though, and Oklahoma might be better than the first three games would suggest. If the Sooners find themselves in a position with a lead, big or small, they will have to play efficient football while being in front. The Sooners have not been good with a lead since Brent Venables took over, and last week’s game against Tulane is a perfect example. After scoring three quick touchdowns, the offense had way too many quick three-and-outs and whiffed on opportunities to run away with it. Oklahoma must control the game to have a chance to win.
— Ross Lovelace
Give Arnold Time
Jackson Arnold unhurried and unflushed from the pocket is much preferable to the Arnold that has made, at times, ill-advised throws under pressure for a sophomore quarterback with four college starts. If this team wants the best out of J.A. against an aggressive Volunteer rush, the offensive line does not have to be exceptional, but it does have to be the best it has been this year. Fractions of a second are the difference between a red-zone pick-six and Deion Burks in paydirt. With Nic Anderson returning, the Sooners will look to stretch the field where they can, but it will require the hogs to give Arnold time to let plays develop.
— Bryce McKinnis