Oklahoma-Tennessee Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman, Randall Sweet and Dekota Gregory offer their real-time observations as the No. 15-ranked Sooners host the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers in OU's first SEC contest.

Ryan Chapman

Fans arrive before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tennessee Volunteers at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout Saturday's Week 4 matchup between Oklahoma and the Tennessee Volunteers. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

5:35 p.m.

The wait continues. Offensive linemen Branson Hickman and Jake Taylor are game-time decisions.

Off the field, the atmosphere around the stadium has been incredible. Electric starting on Friday on Campus Corner, and even the students fully filled their section 75 minutes before kickoff.

The fanbase IS ready for the SEC.

Ryan Chapman

