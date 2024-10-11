Oklahoma-Texas Preview: Three Keys to the Game
Seems like there are more storylines in this year’s Oklahoma-Texas showdown than usual.
But as the sun begins to set on downtown Dallas on Saturday night and the winners pass around the Golden Hat Trophy and plant school flags on the 50-yard line and the fans start to think about dinner at the fair, which storylines will have marked the difference in victory and defeat?
Will the supreme talent of the No. 1-ranked Longhorns win the day? Or will OU’s true freshman quarterback steal the spotlight? Who will rise up to become an unexpected hero and instant legend?
Which of these Red River rivals will be the first to land an SEC win?
While Texas is undefeated, the Sooners are 15-point underdogs.
Here are three keys for Oklahoma to beat Texas:
Shut Down the Stampede
No matter what, under no circumstances can Texas be allowed to run the football on Saturday.
Realistically, the Longhorns’ passing game is probably going to cook.
OU’s secondary has struggled all season defending the deep ball. OK, they’ve struggled a lot longer than that. Let’s just say it’s the last thing Brent Venables' reclamation project to fix the Sooner defense.
Going off the first five games, it’s just a bad matchup for Oklahoma.
Quinn Ewers, who was 31-of-37 for 346 yards (one TD and two interceptions) in last year’s game, is back as the starter after missing two games with a strained oblique muscle. His backup, Arch Manning, has a 200.4 efficiency rating that ranks third in the nation, while Ewers’ rating of 175.2 would rank 11th nationally if he had thrown enough times to qualify statistically.
Manning averages 11.54 yards per pass (second nationally), while Ewers completes 73.4 percent of his passes.
The Longhorns have three receivers — Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond (18.2), freshman Ryan Wingo (22.5) and sophomore Johntay Cook (17.1) — who average more than 17 yards per catch.
All of which simply means the Longhorns are going to hit big throws — it’s not like Oklahoma has shown the ability to stop anyone — so the OU defense absolutely must resolve to not give up consistent yards on the ground, too.
The Sooners must stack the box and make Texas one-dimensional. Although the Texas offensive line will be a handful, running backs Jaydon Blue and Jerrick Gibson aren’t elite (they both average less than 5 yards per carry). Gang tackling will be at a premium, and the OU interior must be aggressive and get penetration.
Because if Texas can both run it and throw it when they want to — Steve Sarkisian is a gifted schemer and play-caller — this game will be a blowout.
Prize the Pigskin
Face it, Texas has better players right now. Steve Sarkisian has had four years to establish the culture and build out his roster. Brent Venables has had only three. So talent-wise, the Longhorns have the edge. That's why the won the Big 12 last year for the first time in 14 years, and why they made their first trip to the College Football Playoff.
That means it’s absolutely paramount that Oklahoma steal a possession or two, and not give anything back.
Turnovers will be huge.
If the Sooners play turnover-free, they’ll have a chance — because it’s entirely likely they’ll be able to get the football away from the Texas offense.
Oklahoma leads the nation in fumbles recovered this season with eight. Remember, last year the Sooners ranked second nationally in interceptions with 20.
If they can get Quinn Ewers or Jaydon Blue to give the football away a couple of times, it’ll be incumbent on the offense to cash those in for points. It won't be easy. Texas QBs have thrown 17 touchdowns with just one interception so far this season, and the Longhorns have lost just three fumbles in their five games, including one against UTSA and two in their most recent game at Mississippi State.
However, if OU loses the turnover battle, the Sooners can expect a long, quiet ride back to Norman.
Bring the Thunder
The weather forecast calls for a high of 93 degrees and clear skies.
But the Sooners are going to need a lightning bolt — maybe two.
Somewhere, Oklahoma is going to need an unexpected score, a game-changing moment, a bolt out of the blue.
Whether that’s a pick-six by Billy Bowman or a scoop-and-score by Danny Stutsman or a blocked field goal by Damonic Williams or a punt return by Peyton Bowen, OU will be fighting uphill all day and is going to need something stunning to happen.
So far this season, it’s been pretty slim pickings. Oklahoma’s longest off-script play has been a 26-yard interception return by Jaydan Hardy. The longest kickoff return was only 21 yards, and the longest punt return was 24.
Jaren Kanak scooped up a fumble on a punt return and brought it back 21 yards for a touchdown against Temple — and that’s the kind of quick strike the Sooners are going to have to produce.
If Michael Hawkins can test the experienced, athletic Texas secondary, it might produce something good. But Thursday’s news that Deion Burks is not expected to play means either Brenen Thompson, J.J. Hester or Jaquaize Pettaway are the Sooners’ best hopes for doing something big on offense.
Or maybe the return of freshman Taylor Tatum this week can provide an opportunity to strike a big one against the Texas D.
But something big has to happen.
Whether it’s Caleb Kelly forcing a fumble on a kickoff return, or Jonathan Jackson or Rocky Calmus bringing back an interception for a TD, or Roy Williams flying in and dropping off a touchdown for Teddy Lehman, or Damien Williams going 95, or Jarrail Jackson running a punt back for a score a day after being made to run stadium steps, or James Winchester making a game-saving recovery of a fumbled punt, this game always seems to produce unexpected heroes at unexpected moments.