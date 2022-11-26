Oklahoma-Texas Tech Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog

LUBBOCK, TX — Unranked Oklahoma and unranked Texas Tech come into Saturday's game at Jones AT&T Stadium with 6-5 overall records. AllSooners has three reporters on site to cover the game.

This live blog will be updated throughout Saturday's contest. Newest posts appear at the top. Simply refresh your browser to see the latest posts.

6:07 p.m.

What a cluster.

Texas Tech gathered on the OU sideline so they could jog single file past the crowd and high-five.

This occurred just a few seconds before OU broke its team huddle and headed to the locker room.

Problem: OU’s locker room entrance was behind the Tech gathering.

After several OU players and coaches tried to run around the blockade and were again blocked from exiting the field, the officiating crew ran over and held up the Tech high-five line while the OU team ran up the tunnel.

Gamesmanship, no?

— JH

6:02 p.m.

This comes from Josh Callaway on the field — it appears Brayden Willis may have hurt himself in the warmup.

Callaway said the Sooner tight end is getting his ankle looked at on the sideline.

Willis did rejoin the team in warmups before heading back into the locker room, Callaway said.

— RC

5:52 p.m.

We're not seeing defensive tackle Isaiah Coe in warmups either.

That would leave the D-line rotation as Jordan Kelley, Jalen Redmond, Jeffery Johnson, Josh Ellison and Gracen Halton.

No Kori Roberson, either, though I don't believe he's been available for a while now (unconfirmed).

Also, as was reported on Friday, Clayton Smith is no longer on the online roster.

— JH

5:50 p.m.

Remember, before the season, Tech coach Joey McGuire said, “We're gonna beat OU and then we're gonna knock down the end zone,” meaning start early on renovations to the south end zone of Jones AT&T Stadium.

We don’t exactly have a timetable on the demolition, but the AllSooners postgame podcast may have to originate from the car on the way to Amarillo tonight.

Just to be safe.

— JH

5:40 p.m.

No Wanya Morris in warmups yet. Doesn't look like he's here. At least, he's not with the rest of the o-line.

The Sooners' senior right tackle took a knee/thigh to the helmet last week against Oklahoma State.

Big night for TCU transfer Tyler Guyton.

Also, no Marcus Major yet.

— JH

5:38 p.m.

Matt Wells is still at it. He’s nw dressed in a crimson hoodie, but he just jogged halfway across the field to pat the Texas Tech punter on the back.

— JH

5:32 p.m.

Just had to ask those around me if the gates are open yet here at Jones AT&T Stadium.

It’s lifeless on campus and fans are slowly filing in. Don’t think this will be the typical House of Horrors that is Lubbock at night.

— RC

5:18 p.m.

The boss John Hoover has an impressive plate of nachos to my left here in the press box while we await the Oklahoma return crew to hit the field for warmups.

It’s cold but dry in Lubbock, and the flags on top of the goalposts are dormant. The conditions shouldn’t be a problem for Dillon Gabriel today, so let’s see if he can have a bounce-back performance to close the regular season.

— RC

4:52 p.m.

Oklahoma offensive analyst Matt Wells has arrived on the playing surface at Jones AT&T Stadium — wearing a spiffy blue suit — and is greeted passionately by a handful of Texas Tech players. Lots of hugs and smiles all around. I can tell he’s really enjoying this very cool human moment with guys who he probably recruited.

I actually met Matt way back in 1991 when he was a high school quarterback at Sallisaw, and after they knocked Okmulgee out of the playoffs, I interviewed him. When he got the job at Tech, he told me he still remembered that game and our interview.

He's a great guy.

— JH

