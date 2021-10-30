Skip to main content
    Oklahoma-Texas Tech Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

    John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' game Saturday against Texas Tech.
    NORMAN — Keep up with the SI Sooners live blog throughout today's Oklahoma-Texas Tech Game game. Just refresh your browser to see the latest posts.

    Caleb Williams and Marcus Major pregame

    Caleb Williams and Marcus Major pregame

    1:55 p.m.

    UPDATE: Delarrin Turner-Yell is in fact dressed (big error on my part). Removed it from the previous update, but wanted to be clear. Apologies! 

    — RC

    1:46 p.m.

    It looks like Mario Williams and Jalen Redmond will be a go today, but Mike Woods, Jeremiah Criddell, Bryson Washington, Woodi Washington, Cody Jackson and Theo Wease are in street clothes. 

    — RC

