Oklahoma-Texas Tech Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' game Saturday against Texas Tech.

Keep up with the SI Sooners live blog throughout today's Oklahoma-Texas Tech Game game.

Caleb Williams and Marcus Major pregame Josh Callaway / SI Sooners

1:55 p.m.

UPDATE: Delarrin Turner-Yell is in fact dressed (big error on my part). Removed it from the previous update, but wanted to be clear. Apologies!

— RC

1:46 p.m.

It looks like Mario Williams and Jalen Redmond will be a go today, but Mike Woods, Jeremiah Criddell, Bryson Washington, Woodi Washington, Cody Jackson and Theo Wease are in street clothes.

— RC