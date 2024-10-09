Oklahoma-Texas Ticket Prices Most Expensive On Red River Rivalry Record, Lead the Nation This Season
Tickets to the Oklahoma-Texas game on Saturday might be a little hard to come by – and might be more expensive than you think.
In fact, tickets to this year’s game might be the most expensive of the college football season, and the most expensive in the history of the Red River Rivalry.
No. 1 Texas (5-0) takes on No. 18 OU (4-1) at 2:30 p.m. for the 120th time on Saturday. This year marks the rivals' first clash as members of the Southeastern Conference and will unfold at Cotton Bowl Stadium inside The State Fair of Texas.
According to TickPick, Saturday’s showdown is the most expensive Red River Showdown on record with an average purchase price of $719 – that’s 19 percent more expensive than last year’s Red River clash, which peaked at $604.
This game also currently ranks as the most expensive college football game of the week.
TickPick reports that the current “get-in” price for Saturday’s game is $450 – 462 percent more expensive than Oklahoma’s upcoming home game against South Carolina ($80). The biggest purchase thus far has been for six tickets in Section 7, Row 26 for $2,204 a ticket ($13,224 total)
TickPick also notes that 48 percent of all purchases made have come from Texas, while 18 percent have come from Oklahoma and 9 percent from New York.
Compared to other premier rivalries, there’s no comparison: this year’s OU-Texas game is 13 percent more expensive than this season’s Michigan-Ohio State game ($637) and 77 percent more expensive than this season’s Alabama-Auburn game ($405).
The data is similar to what Vivid Seats provided: OU-Texas is the most expensive ticket of the week with an average price of $635, and the most expensive ticket in Red River Rivalry history (since 2013), with the average price up 21 percent.
Vivid Seats’ proprietary Fan Forecast shows the Sooners will have 46 percent of the Cotton Bowl crowd, and fans are traveling an average of 417 miles to watch these two teams battle it out.
According to Vivid Seats, other big games this week show average ticket prices of $497 for Ohio State at Oregon, $330 for Florida at Tennessee, $256 for South Carolina at Alabama, and $252 for Kansas State at Colorado.
Last year’s 34-30 Oklahoma victory was previously the highest-priced average ticket for the Red River Rivalry at $524. The 2019 showdown had an average price of $451, while the 2022 game cost an average of $426 and the 2021 classic was an apparent steal at just $380.