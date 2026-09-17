Oklahoma Threads: New Mexico's Relationship to Sooner Football

Column

When Oklahoma and New Mexico meet on Owen Field on Saturday at 6:30 pm CT, it will only be the third time the two programs have met. In fact, it's almost been an entire century since the Lobos last faced the Sooners.

The two schools met in the 1930s — both in Norman.

The first meeting came on Oct. 5, 1930, when OU defeated New Mexico 45-0. This would be the fourth season of then-head coach Adrian Lindsey — who succeeded Bennie Owen and his second-to-last before moving on to coach at the University of Kansas. Lindsey finished his coaching career at Oklahoma with a career record of 19-19-6.

The second meeting came five seasons later on Oct. 4, 1935. This time, Lawrence "Biff" Jones led the Sooner program — an uneventful three-year stint under Lewie Hardage came between Lindsey and Jones. OU won the game, 25–0.

OU’s 1935 shutout of New Mexico carries an odd statistical footnote: Oklahoma recorded five shutouts in its six wins, allowing points only in a 20-6 victory over Missouri. But in their three losses, the Sooners were shut out twice — by Nebraska and Kansas, then coached by Lindsey — and scored just one touchdown in a 12-7 Cotton Bowl loss to Texas.

Oklahoma has only faced a school from New Mexico once since then. In the 1989 season opener, Gary Gibbs' first game as OU's head coach following the resignation of Barry Switzer, the Sooners defeated New Mexico State 73-3 en route to a 7-4 finish that year.

Credit the Aggies for putting points on the board.

New Mexico Sooners

Given New Mexico's proximity, it shouldn't come as a surprise that 28 players have made the journey from the Land of Enchantment to play football in Norman.

What is surprising is that number is larger than these states: Georgia (23), Mississippi (16) and Alabama (6).

New Mexico is tied for 10th (Illinois) for the states that have produced the most Sooners.

One of the most pivotal players in Sooner history came from a small New Mexico town just west down I-40 in a town called Roy in the northeastern part of the state. He would transfer to Albuquerque, where he became a multi-sport star, attracting the attention of then-Sooner basketball coach Bruce Drake.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tommy McDonald (29) is reaching for a pass that he couldn't pull in as Chicago Bears defensive backs John Sisk (27) and J.C. Caroline (25) defend in their NFL preseason game at Dudley Field on Aug. 28, 1965. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That player was Tommy McDonald, who would go on to be the poster boy of Bud Wilkinson's "Will to Prepare" mantra that asked his players to practice hard, play the game hard and always hustle back to the huddle after a tackle.

McDonald would have an illustrious career as a running back under Wilkinson, helping win back-to-back national titles in 1955 and 1956, the Maxwell Award (1956) and back-to-back All-American nods. He would also be inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame.

On Switzer's late-1970s teams, tight end/guard John Cobbs helped Oklahoma go 41-6-1 over a four-year span, winning the Big 8 championship twice and two Orange Bowls. Cobbs came to Norman from Del City High School, but was actually born in Hobbs, New Mexico.

The statistical leader in career touchdowns, yards and interceptions — Landry Jones — hailed from Artesia, New Mexico, where he was a blue-chip recruit before signing with Oklahoma. Jones relieved Sam Bradford when he went down with an injury in the 2009 season opener.

In his first game as a starter against Idaho State, Jones set a then-school record with six passing touchdowns.

Jones would go on to help OU win the 2010 Big 12 championship, the 2011 Fiesta Bowl and a share of the 2012 Big 12 championship.

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