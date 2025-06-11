Oklahoma Transfer Running Back Jaydn Ott Film Review
One of Oklahoma’s major splashes in the 2025 offseason came during the post-spring transfer portal window, when the Sooners signed former Cal running back Jaydn Ott.
Ott will be a senior in 2025 after spending three years in Berkeley.
What does Ott bring to the Sooners’ offense? Let’s review some film:
“Give him a crease”
Jim Nagy, Oklahoma’s new general manager, took notice of Ott long before joining the Sooners’ staff.
Nagy formerly served as the executive director of the Senior Bowl, and last summer, he tweeted a video from Cal’s 2023 game against USC, when Ott ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns.
The Sooners’ general manager praised Ott’s ability to make magic happen when he finds a crease.
In that same game, he also did this. A crease briefly opened for Ott, and he took advantage.
Ott had a similar run against North Texas in 2023.
The running back exploded for 188 yards and two touchdowns on just 20 carries in that game. On this run, Ott simply found a crease and let the rest happen.
Checkdown threat
With new quarterback John Mateer and new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, Oklahoma’s offense will be much different in 2025 — and likely very pass-heavy.
Ott will play a role in that.
During his three seasons with the Golden Bears, Ott totaled more than 700 receiving yards and caught six touchdown passes.
Against Utah in 2023, Ott went for 48 yards and a touchdown on a screen pass. The running back eludes two Ute tacklers on the play, letting his speed get him to paydirt.
Ott didn’t need to showcase his tackle-breaking abilities against Miami last year, going untouched for a touchdown after a screen pass on a fourth down on Cal’s own end on the field.
Jovantae Barnes had the most receiving yards of any OU running back in 2024, finishing the year with 123.
Something out of nothing
Ott also has the ability to turn negative plays into positive ones.
In Cal’s game against UC Davis last year, Ott took a handoff, and the Aggies instantly swarmed him. But Ott turned a run that should’ve gone backwards into a touchdown, skirting around multiple UC Davis defenders.
Versatile weapon
Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, a transfer wideout from Arkansas, will likely handle most of the Sooners’ kick returns.
But Ott is an option there, too.
In 2023, Ott returned three kickoffs for 144 yards, one of which was the 100-yard touchdown against UCLA, shown below.
The verdict
Ott was a playmaker for the Golden Bears, and his versatility bodes well for the Sooners’ offense, which is expected to be much-improved in 2025.
He was a breakout star in college football as a sophomore in 2023, rushing for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns. Ott suffered an ankle injury in Cal’s 2024 season opener, and because of that, his usage decreased significantly.
If Ott stays healthy, he will be a weapon in a deep OU running back room that also features Xavier Robinson, Taylor Tatum and Barnes.