Oklahoma Transfer WR Mackenzie Alleyne Hopes to be ‘Jack of All Trades’

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s biggest splashes in the transfer portal came at wide receiver.

The Sooners landed Virginia’s Trell Harris and Texas’ Parker Livingstone from the portal during the offseason. Those two and returning speedster Isaiah Sategna will likely be the primary targets for John Mateer in 2026.

Harris and Livingstone, though, aren’t the only additions that OU made to the position group. The Sooners also signed former Washington State wide receiver Mackenzie Alleyne, who overlapped with Mateer and OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle for one season in Pullman.

“I never really expected myself to be here,” Alleyne said of his first couple months in Norman. “Every day I walk in the facility it’s like, ‘I can’t believe I’m even up here right now.’”

Alleyne’s journey to Oklahoma was unconventional.

The wide receiver didn’t play varsity football until his junior year of high school. Alleyne, though, made the most of his minimal time on varsity, logging 26 touchdowns as a senior at Tustin (CA) High School.

From there, Alleyne earned a walk-on spot at Washington State. He spent the entire 2024 season on the Cougars’ scout team and didn’t appear in any games.

But Alleyne never got discouraged. He knew that if he continued to work hard that he’d eventually get his chance.

“Every day at practice at Washington State, I could see myself building and getting better and better,” Alleyne said. “I was just waiting for my opportunity.”

And in 2025, Alleyne got that opportunity.

The wideout played in all 13 games and held a notable role on the Cougars’ special teams unit. He logged double-digit snaps in each of WSU’s final three regular-season games before exploding for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Cougars’ Potato Bowl win over Utah State.

Not long after his stellar bowl-game performance, Alleyne got the opportunity to join Oklahoma’s wide receiver room.

“Got that bowl game, got the opportunity. … I just had high hopes from there,” Alleyne said. “Then the Oklahoma call came, and it was nothing but God’s work.”

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Alleyne admitted that he never saw himself playing at a program with as much tradition as Oklahoma. The wide receiver described his first few weeks in Norman as “stressful.”

But having Mateer — a former teammate of his — with him inside of the facilities, Alleyne settled in quickly.

“We’ve been pretty close, but hanging out with him again … has been cool,” Alleyne said. “It was a little weird getting to know so many new people. But I feel like I’m building a really good bond up here, and I’m loving it.”

Alleyne was listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds on WSU’s athletic website. With Harris, Livingstone and Sategna on the roster, the Washington State transfer will likely be a depth piece in OU’s receiving corps.

But that doesn’t bother Alleyne. He’s ready to embrace any role he’s asked to fill.

“I want to go out, I want to be physical, I want to block,” Alleyne said. “I don’t want to feel like I’m afraid to do anything out there. I want to take the ball deep, I want to be a jack of all trades.”