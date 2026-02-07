What Transfer Wide Receiver Mackenzie Alleyne Brings to Oklahoma

Wide receiver Mackenzie Alleyne’s role wasn’t massive at Washington State.

But he showed flashes of his potential in the Cougars’ bowl game.

Alleyne, who signed with Oklahoma in January, logged three receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown as WSU beat Utah State 34-21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The wideout caught only one other pass — for nine yards — all season. But he was an impact player in his final game as a Cougar.

“I was impressed by his dependability and speed,” said Sam Taylor, who covers Washington State for the Lewiston Tribune. “Utah State wasn't great, of course, but he made a difference.”

Alleyne enrolled at Washington State in 2024 as a walk-on, but he did not record any snaps during his true freshman season.

He did, however, overlap with quarterback John Mateer and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. Mateer and Arbuckle, of course, went to OU after the 2024 season, while Alleyne followed them a year later.

Taylor believes that Alleyne’s familiarity with those two makes OU a good fit.

“(A) reunion with Ben Arbuckle and John Mateer is huge,” Taylor said. “He's at least familiar with them, which should matter.”

As a redshirt freshman in 2025, Alleyne played on 127 offensive snaps and 127 special teams snaps. He ended the season with a 64.6 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade while also logging passing and run-blocking grades of 65 and 58.9, respectively.

Alleyne’s longest reception came in the Potato Bowl, as he caught a 41-yard touchdown pass.

Taylor admitted that it was hard to properly evaluate Alleyne’s potential impact at a major program like Oklahoma. But that lengthy touchdown reception showed him that Alleyne has the athleticism to be impactful.

“His speed stands out,” Taylor said.

Though Alleyne showed out in the Potato Bowl, Taylor isn’t surprised that the wideout decided to leave.

“Not surprised by his decision to transfer,” Taylor said.

Alleyne will come to Oklahoma as somewhat of an unknown. He has caught only four passes as a college football player, and he has never gone against defenses as good as the SEC’s.

“I can't confidently give you an area where he needs to improve,” Taylor said. “Aside from the bowl game, he was mostly a special teams and select-snap kind of guy.”

Alleyne is one of three wide receivers that signed with Oklahoma after the 2025 season, along with Trell Harris (Virginia) and Parker Livingstone (Texas).

OU looks to build on its 2025 season in which it finished 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season.

Oklahoma will begin its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.