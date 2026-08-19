Oklahoma Well Represented on Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams

Evidently, the Southeastern Conference’s coaches think highly of the 2026 Oklahoma football team.

The Sooners saw 10 of their players named to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams, which were released on Wednesday. OU’s 10 players made up 13 spots on the preseason all-conference squads.

Oklahoma’s only first-team picks were specialists — kicker Tate Sandell and long snapper Ben Anderson.

Sandell, who transferred to OU ahead of the 2025 season, became the program’s first-ever Lou Groza Award winner last year. He made 24 field goals in a row from September to December and made eight kicks longer than 50 yards. Sandell took home preseason honors as both a placekicker and a kickoff specialist.

Anderson was a Second Team All-SEC pick in 2025, and for the second year in a row, he was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation’s top long snapper.

Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna earned three different placements on the coaches’ Second Team — at wide receiver, all-purpose player and return specialist. Sategna caught 67 passes for 965 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025, his first season in Norman.

Offensive lineman Michael Fasusi was the only other offensive player to earn preseason recognition, as he was also named to the Second Team. The 6-foot-5, 319-pound offensive tackle played 676 snaps as a true freshman a year ago and was a true freshman All-American, per On3.

Five players from OU’s vaunted defense made it onto the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Second Team: Defensive backs Eli and Peyton Bowen, defensive linemen David Stone and Taylor Wein and linebacker Kip Lewis.

Wein and both of the Bowen brothers earned all-conference honors for their outstanding 2025 seasons and will look to do so again in 2026. Stone and Lewis, however, will look to become postseason All-SEC honorees for the first time.

Oklahoma’s defense led the SEC in total defense (272.5 yards allowed per game), scoring defense (15.2 points allowed per game) and sacks (45) in 2025, helping the Sooners reach the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.

Punter Grayson Miller was another player selected to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Second Team. Miller earned First Team All-SEC honors for his outstanding first season at OU, in which he logged 24 punts of longer than 50 yards. Miller averaged 44.4 yards per punt.

The Sooners will open their 2026 slate against UTEP on Friday, Sept. 4.

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