Oklahoma Wide Receiver Receives Baker & Emily Mayfield Walk-on Scholarship
Baker Mayfield began his college football career as a walk-on, and the Sooner legend is doing his part to help other walk-ons.
OU wide receiver Jakeb Snyder was named the first-ever recipient of the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation Walk On Scholarship on Wednesday.
Snyder is one of two recipients for the scholarship, and the other recipient will be announced at a later date. Snyder and the other walk-on winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
“We felt Jakeb stood out when discussing resilience, one of the key principles of our foundation,” said Emily Mayfield, Baker’s wife, in a statement from the foundation. “We hope this scholarship will ease some of the financial burdens for him as he continues his dreams of being a collegiate athlete, as well as help set him up for success in his post-collegiate career.”
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Healthy Again, DB Peyton Bowen is Stepping Up On and Off the Field for Oklahoma
- Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle Reminds Bill Bedenbaugh of Another Offensive Guru
- What Oklahoma's Massive Jake Kreul Win Means for Brent Venables
Snyder is a redshirt sophomore for the Sooners. He played at Bixby High School before arriving in Norman, leading the school to three straight Oklahoma 6A Division I state titles.
Snyder appeared in two games for OU on special teams during the 2024 season before not playing in 2023. The wide receiver was also named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll during the 2024 fall.
Mayfield walked on at Texas Tech in 2013 before transferring to OU after his lone season in Lubbock. He spent three years as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, leading Oklahoma to a 33-6 record in that span. As a senior in 2017, Mayfield threw for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions and won the Heisman Trophy.
Mayfield was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He spent four seasons with the Browns, leading them to their first playoff win since 1994 in 2020.
The quarterback played for the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022 before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. Since arriving in Tampa Bay, Mayfield has made the Pro Bowl twice and led the Bucs to two NFC South titles.
Mayfield’s goal with the foundation is for fellow walk-ons to achieve similar success as him — whether that’s playing professional sports or not.
“As a walk-on athlete, I had to prove that I belonged on the field,” Baker said in the statement. “It meant no promises, just work, and that is exactly the mentality and level of resilience I see in Jakeb, so Emily and I knew he would be the perfect first-ever recipient for our scholarship. We are so grateful and honored to be part of his story and help another fellow walk-on OU football player.”
Oklahoma opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30, against Illinois State.