Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle Reminds Bill Bedenbaugh of Another Offensive Guru
NORMAN — Working with new Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle is a familiar feeling for Bill Bedenbaugh.
“Love him man. The dude’s, he’s really, really, really good,” the Sooners’ offensive line coach said. “I’ve told people this before and they may not want to hear it — a young Lincoln (Riley).”
Rubbing Elbows With the Best
Though the divorce between Riley and OU was ugly, that’s high praise coming from Bedenbaugh.
Bedenbaugh has worked under some of college football’s brightest minds.
Not only did he serve under Mike Leach at Texas Tech, but Bedenbaugh also coached with Sonny Dykes and Dana Holgersen in Lubbock.
At West Virginia, Bedenbaugh’s quarterbacks coach was current Baylor OC Jake Spavital. In Norman, Bedenbaugh watched both Heupel and Riley call the plays.
He knows a bright offensive mind when he sees one.
“He’s smart. He understands everything,” Bedenbaugh said of Arbuckle. “For a young guy, got great command. He knows exactly what he wants everybody to do.”
Arbuckle is entering just his fourth year calling plays at the collegiate level, but he boasts an impressive resume.
Western Kentucky finished seventh in total offense and second in passing offense in his lone season as the playcaller in 2022.
Arbuckle helped develop future No. 1-overall NFL draft pick Cam Ward in 2023 at Washington State, and John Mateer led the FBS in total touchdowns in his debut season as a starter for the Cougars last year.
But that doesn’t mean Arbuckle is unwilling to listen to his veteran assitants in Norman.
“It’s been really, really good,” Bedenbaugh said. “Just bouncing ideas — some things that he hasn’t done in the past, protection-wise, run-game wise. And if he likes it we do it, if he doesn’t, he doesn’t. That’s fine. It’s his — it’s our offense, but ultimately he’s the one in charge.”
Experienced Eyes
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has full faith in Arbuckle, but he did add another sage offensive mind to the coaching staff over the offseason.
Kevin Wilson, former OC at Oklahoma, Ohio State, and former head coach at Indiana and Tulsa, was brought on as an analyst.
Having a guy like Wilson around never hurts, said Bedenbaugh.
“He’s really good. Kevin’s one of the best OC’s there’s been,” Bedenbaugh said. “Just a general, overall knowledge of the whole offense.
“… He’s done it all. He’s got experience and he’s had a lot of success so from that standpoint.”
The melding of minds in Norman has been successful so far, but the true test will come when the season officially kicks off on Aug. 30.
“It’s been awesome. (Arbuckle’s a) great dude, great coach, knowledgeable,” Bedenbaugh said. “Has great command of the whole offense. It’s good.
“Like I’ve said before, I’ve told you guys, I’ve been around a lot of good ones. He’s as good as I think there is.”