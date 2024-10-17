Oklahoma WR Deion Burks Questionable to Return For Contest With South Carolina
This week’s initial SEC Availability Report brought little clarity to Oklahoma’s issues at wide receiver.
Deion Burks, who still leads OU in both receptions (26) and receiving yards (201) despite missing the last two games, was once again listed as questionable as Brent Venables’ Sooners (4-2, 1-2 SEC) prepare for a pivotal contest with South Carolina (3-3, 1-3) at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Burks exited Oklahoma’s loss to Tennessee with an injury, and has yet to return to the lineup, though Venables did say he’s getting closer during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
“We’ve got a handful of receivers that are dying to play,” Venables said. “If they can’t make it back from a health standpoint, they have every intention to be here. They’re at practice every day.
“Deion’s hoping to play this week. He wants to defy all odds and be ready to play this week. He got up to 80% of his max volume (on Monday), and these guys are working relentlessly to put themselves in a position to help us this year.”
Tight end Bauer Sharp is Oklahoma’s second-leading receiver so far in 2024, hauling in 21 catches for 180 yards and a score. Brenen Thompson is third on the team with 13 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown, and J.J. Hester is fourth with 90 receiving yards on four receptions.
Burks is the only piece from Emmett Jones’ position group who may return this week, as Jalil Farooq, Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony were all listed as out on Wednesday’s report.
Elsewhere on the offense, there’s still hope for tight end Kade McIntyre to return against the Gamecocks.
McIntyre was listed as questionable on Wednesday’s report. The redshirt freshman missed last weekend’s bout with Texas.
The young tight end played 11 offensive snaps against Auburn per Pro Football Focus, and it was the third game he’d played in this year after logging seven snaps each against both Houston and temple.
Oklahoma running back Sam Franklin was also listed as questionable, and defensive tackle David Stone was listed as probable for Saturday.
Otherwise, the Sooners essentially avoided any new availability concerns.
Linebacker Dasan McCullough returned against the Longhorns, where he played 26 snaps on defense after missing the first five games of the year with a stress fracture in his foot that he sustained toward the end of summer workouts.
“It's good to get him back out there with the guys and get him into a rhythm of how to play,” Venables said on Tuesday. “There was some that was things that he did that was really good, and some things to learn from. But we're gonna need him.”
Offensive lineman Troy Everett also saw his first action of the season in the Cotton Bowl. He took over for Branson Hickman at center in the second half where he played 22 snaps per PFF.
Cornerback Gentry Williams is still out, having not featured in the lineup since OU’s second game of the year against Houston.
Kendel Dolby, Geirean Hatchett and Jayden Gibson were the only other three Sooners listed on the availability report, as the Oklahoma trio are all out for the season.