Oklahoma WR Nic Anderson 'Day-to-Day' with Injury
Oklahoma could start 2024 without one of its greatest playmakers.
OU head coach Brent Venables mentioned on the "Sooner Sports Talk" show on Sunday evening that star wide receiver Nic Anderson has been " a little limited" at practice and is considered “day-to-day” because of an injury. Venables went on to say Anderson has "a chance” to play in the Sooners’ Week 1 matchup against Temple at 6 p.m. Friday.
"Nic, he's been a little bit limited," Venables said. "We feel like he would have a chance to go this weekend."
OU released its first depth chart of the 2024 season earlier Sunday, and on it, Anderson had an “or” next to his name alongside junior Brenen Thompson. Anderson battling an injury and his status for the season opener not being guaranteed would explain why the Sooners’ best receiver was not alone at the top of the depth chart.
Anderson, a redshirt sophomore, was projected to be one of the best receivers in the country this seasonafter finding his name on the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given to college football’s top receiver.
Last season as a freshman, Anderson caught 31 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns while starting in six games. It was one of the best seasons a freshman OU receiver has ever had, with his 10 touchdown catches being the most ever by a Sooner frosh and setting a Big 12 freshman record. His receiving yards were the second most by an OU freshman.
Anderson was named a Freshman All-American by The Athletic and an All-Big 12 honorable mention at the end of last season.
If Anderson misses the opener, it will apparently be Thompson filling in. After mentioning Anderson’s injury Sunday, Venables then raved about Thompson and his speed.
“He's a legit 10.2 (seconds) 100-meter guy, and he plays really big," Venables said.
Thompson, a 5-foot-9 junior, does not have the same size as the 6-4 Anderson, but it seems his speed still makes him a home run threat for the Sooners. He transferred from Texas after the 2022 season before appearing in six games last year for OU. He missed most of the season because of injury.
In those six contests, Thompson caught seven passes for 241 yards and a pair of TDs. He averaged 34.4 yards a catch, proving his big-play capability. His best game came in the Alamo Bowl against Arizona, during which he caught two passes from Jackson Arnold and took one 63 yards into the end zone. His other touchdown was a 53-yarder from Dillon Gabriel against TCU.
At Texas as a freshman, Thompson played in nine games, recording only one 32-yard reception. Before playing for the Longhorns, though, Thompson was an Under Armour All-American. Every major recruiting service ranked him as a top-30 prospect at his position in the 2022 class.
The Sooners are already without Jayden Gibson in the receiver room. He injured his knee during a practice and will miss the entire season. He will now redshirt this year.
“We’ve got one player that won’t be back, and we know that’s Jayden Gibson,” Venables said two weeks ago, confirming the injury.