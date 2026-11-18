NORMAN — Parker Livingstone has yet to break out for the Sooners, but in the last two weeks, he has become more impactful.

Livingstone, who transferred to OU from Texas before the season, notched three receptions for 26 yards in Oklahoma’s 23-7 win at Florida on Nov. 7. One week later, he moved the chains on a 17-yard reception in the Sooners’ 24-17 home victory over Ole Miss.

The wide receiver notched only 51 yards in OU’s first eight games. But after combining for 43 yards in the last two weeks, Livingstone feels like he is becoming a more prominent weapon on the offense.

“Opportunities were going to come at some point, and it’s been great,” Livingstone said. “I’ve been having a lot of fun out here recently, and it’s just exciting.”

When he signed with Oklahoma, Livingstone was expected to be a top performer on the Sooners’ offense.

As a sophomore at Texas, Livingstone caught 29 passes for 516 yards and six touchdowns. He logged more than 100 receiving yards in two games for the Longhorns last year.

Despite his production, the Longhorns opted to retool their wide receiver room after 2025. They retained star wideout Ryan Wingo while adding Cam Coleman — the grand prize of the transfer portal — to their wide receiver room.

Livingstone then came to Norman, and it has taken him time to find his footing.

He caught only one pass for six yards in OU’s season opener against UTEP. Livingstone then fumbled on his only reception in the Sooners’ 17-10 loss at Michigan.

Livingstone was essentially a non-factor for the next few weeks. He suffered an undisclosed injury leading up to the Kentucky game on Oct. 17 and missed that contest. The receiver returned in time to play against Mississippi State and South Carolina but didn’t record a catch in either game.

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Then Livingstone got his number called a couple of times in Gainesville. And he said that his showing against the Gators reaffirmed his belief that he belongs at Oklahoma.

“Just got some confidence going in me,” Livingstone said. “It was cool to go back in the Swamp and win and have some plays. It was awesome. That was probably our most complete offensive game we’ve had in a while.”

Livingstone still hasn’t become a star. But he has helped OU’s offense improve.

Oklahoma fired offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle after its 42-25 loss to South Carolina on Oct. 31. The Sooners promoted tight ends coach Jason Witten to serve as the interim offensive coordinator.

OU is 2-0 with Witten calling the offensive plays, and the Sooners have shown the ability to run efficiently and avoid costly turnovers.

And Livingstone has been a beneficiary in Witten’s system.

“He’s in our face a lot,” Livingstone said. “He challenges us every day, he gets on you every single day, and that’s awesome.”

Livingstone hopes to eventually have a bigger role than just someone who simply logs a few key receptions here and there. But in the meantime, he is pleased with how he has progressed in the last couple weeks.

“Working every day at practice, just keeping it going,” Livingstone said. “It’s been awesome.”

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