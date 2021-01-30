Oklahoma's Tre Brown named his team's top DB at 2021 Senior Bowl

After a huge week of practice at the NFL's premier pre-draft showcase, Brown had a "slight" injury but still was named one of the week's top performers

No, you didn’t imagine it. Oklahoma’s Tre Brown really was that good this week at Senior Bowl practices.

In fact, he was named on Friday the top defensive back on the American team in a vote of the wide receivers at practice this week at Friday’s awards ceremony.

Brown, a senior from Tulsa, opted out of the Sooners’ game against Florida in the Cotton Bowl so he could train for the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft. It paid off doubly, as the Sooners easily handled the Gators and Brown seems to have rocketed up draft boards for his performance in Mobile, AL.

Brown is one of five Sooners who stood out at Senior Bowl practices this week for NFL coaches and scouts — and by all accounts, each one had a strong week of practice.

Center Creed Humphrey, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive back Tre Norwood all were stood out or were highlighted on various coverage throughout the week.

Brown's tape stood out the most, though, as he used his quickness and recognition to pull down several interceptions in practice, including one from Texas QB Sam Ehlinger.

The NFL’s top pre-draft player competition kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on NFL Network.

The game is a popular draw, but it's the week of practice that allows college seniors to showcase their talents as they prepare to make the jump from college to the pros.

Brown was one of the week’s most outstanding performers as evidenced by a stream of videos posted all week from coaches, scouts and media covering the event. Brown appears unlikely to play in the game after leaving Friday’s practice early following what was called a “slight” injury.